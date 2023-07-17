All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Corsair acquires Drop to upgrade its keyboard offerings in a personal way

Corsair is acquiring Drop, formerly Massdrop, a company dedicated to allowing gamers to personalize their favorite keyboard with epic designs.

Corsair acquires Drop to upgrade its keyboard offerings in a personal way
Published
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

Corsair has announced its acquired Drop in an effort to expand that company's horizons with what it can offer gamers when it comes to personalized peripherals.

Corsair acquires Drop to upgrade its keyboard offerings in a personal way 615
Open Gallery 2

The enthusiast gaming community can be broken into two different sectors. One of those sectors is the visual appearance of the PC, and the other is the hardware that runs inside it. Drop, which was formerly Massdrop, has cultivated a community of more than a million members that are visual enthusiasts, with most thoroughly enjoying the company's customizable mechanical keyboards and switches.

Corsair has announced in a press release that "Personalized Keyboards that can be modified by the consumer is one of the fastest growing trends in the gaming peripheral space," said Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR. Corsair added that Drop has proved itself time and time again with the success of its product launches that are voted upon by its community.

According to Drop CEO Jef Holove, Drop will remain a separate brand within Corsair, and all customer support requests will continue to be handled directly by the team at Drop. Additionally, Drop will continue to work closely with its community and has partnered with Corsair to help "Drop grow and continue to fulfill its purpose of creating amazing community-driven products."

Adding, "With a worldwide sales and logistics footprint, we'll be able to make Drop products more widely available, faster, while retaining the enthusiast-led product development that has seen millions of fans trust Drop for their setup and hardware."

"Personalized Keyboards that can be modified by the consumer is one of the fastest growing trends in the gaming peripheral space.   Drop has proven to be one of the leaders in this space, and with Corsair's global footprint, we expect to significantly grow the Drop brand worldwide. We are also excited to be able to offer specialized Corsair and Elgato products to the enthusiast community that Drop is engaged with," said Paul

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99$64.99$69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$65.00
$65.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2023 at 12:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:corsair.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.