Corsair offers Mac users a better keyboard and mouse option, available now at Apple Stores

Corsair has partnered with Apple to release new custom versions of its award winning K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard and M75 WIRELESS mouse on the Apple Store.

Apple's official Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard accessories and peripherals for Mac are sleek, modern, stylish, and feature-packed. However, they lack the performance, hardware, and premium mechanical feel of other options. Good news: Corsair's award-winning K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard and the M75 WIRELESS mouse are now available via the Apple Store Online and U.S. Apple Store locations.

They've arrived in exclusive Glacier Blue and Frost colors for the Mac, which look stunning. We reviewed the Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard earlier this year, and it earned an Editor's Choice Award due to its performance, acoustics, and versatility.

"The Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is one of the most impressive compact keyboard releases in recent times," we wrote. "The enthusiast-grade entry offers excellent levels of customization - right down to hot-swappable switches - with excellent software support, stylish aesthetics, and robust wireless connectivity."

The K65 PLUS WIRELESS features Corsair's own MLX Red v2 linear switches, making it the perfect option for Mac gamers or users looking to upgrade their keyboards. With iCUE software support and the ability to seamlessly connect to MacOS and iPadOS devices, it can provide up to 266 hours of use on a single charge, giving you the same premium feature set you can find on a PC.

We also reviewed the Corsair M75 WIRELESS mouse earlier this year, which earned a Recommended award due to its powerful sensor, high-quality lightweight build, and subtle, stylish RGB accents. With the 26K DPI Corsair MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical switches rated for 100 million clicks, it's the sort of mouse that will last you years.

