All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TRENDING: Valve paves the way for a Steam Deck 2 gaming handheld with GeForce RTX graphics
Peripherals

Corsair offers Mac users a better keyboard and mouse option, available now at Apple Stores

Corsair has partnered with Apple to release new custom versions of its award winning K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard and M75 WIRELESS mouse on the Apple Store.

Corsair offers Mac users a better keyboard and mouse option, available now at Apple Stores
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Apple's Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard lack the performance and hardware of other options. Corsair's K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard and M75 WIRELESS mouse, which have won awards for their performance, acoustics, and versatility, fit that bill. Now available at Apple Stores in the U.S. and online.

Apple's official Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard accessories and peripherals for Mac are sleek, modern, stylish, and feature-packed. However, they lack the performance, hardware, and premium mechanical feel of other options. Good news: Corsair's award-winning K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard and the M75 WIRELESS mouse are now available via the Apple Store Online and U.S. Apple Store locations.

Corsair offers Mac users a better keyboard and mouse option, available now at Apple Stores 4
4

They've arrived in exclusive Glacier Blue and Frost colors for the Mac, which look stunning. We reviewed the Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard earlier this year, and it earned an Editor's Choice Award due to its performance, acoustics, and versatility.

"The Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is one of the most impressive compact keyboard releases in recent times," we wrote. "The enthusiast-grade entry offers excellent levels of customization - right down to hot-swappable switches - with excellent software support, stylish aesthetics, and robust wireless connectivity."

The K65 PLUS WIRELESS features Corsair's own MLX Red v2 linear switches, making it the perfect option for Mac gamers or users looking to upgrade their keyboards. With iCUE software support and the ability to seamlessly connect to MacOS and iPadOS devices, it can provide up to 266 hours of use on a single charge, giving you the same premium feature set you can find on a PC.

Corsair offers Mac users a better keyboard and mouse option, available now at Apple Stores 2
4

We also reviewed the Corsair M75 WIRELESS mouse earlier this year, which earned a Recommended award due to its powerful sensor, high-quality lightweight build, and subtle, stylish RGB accents. With the 26K DPI Corsair MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical switches rated for 100 million clicks, it's the sort of mouse that will last you years.

Check out the Apple Store product pages below.

Photo of the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Best Deals: Corsair K65 Plus Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2024 at 10:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:corsair.com, apple.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles