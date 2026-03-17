Corsair launches new low-profile VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS keyboard for gamers

Corsair has just launched a new low-profile keyboard for gamers with the impressive VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

TL;DR: Corsair's VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is a low-profile, full-sized gaming keyboard featuring pre-lubed OPX switches, 8K wireless polling, and competitive gaming support. It includes programmable keys, an aluminum frame, sound-dampening, and integrates with Elgato's Virtual Stream Deck for enhanced productivity and creativity.

Corsair is expanding its keyboard lineup with the new low-profile VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Low-profile keyboards, which feature smaller keycaps and switches with a shorter travel distance, have been a popular option for several years, including in the gaming space.

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With its 99% form factor, the VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is essentially a full-sized keyboard that includes a NumPad, a dedicated vertical row of programmable keys on the left side, a control knob, and an LCD screen. Powering the mechanical keyboard is Corsair's pre-lubed OPX low-profile switches, which are rated for up to 80 million keystrokes and feature a 1.5mm actuation point with a total travel distance of 2.5mm.

With accurate infrared-light actuation and 8,000 Hz or 8K polling delivered via Corsair's AXON and SLIPSTREAM v2 technology over wireless, the VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is built for gaming performance. There's also support for competitive gaming features like FlashTap SOCD. However, it's also an all-rounder with dedicated Windows and Mac modes, Bluetooth support, and six customizable keys that integrate with Elgato's Virtual Stream Deck application to enhance creativity and productivity.

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The physical design also sounds impressive, with an aluminum frame, premium gasket mounting, double-shot PBT keycaps, and five layers of sound-dampening to deliver a robust typing experience.

"The VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is a low-profile keyboard built with serious gaming at its core," said Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals at CORSAIR. "We know many gamers have been waiting for a low-profile keyboard that pulls out all the stops and looks great doing it. It's built for people who want a style-forward, elegant keyboard solution for high-level gaming and daily productivity. Harnessing the Stream Deck ecosystem with programmable SD-keys and Virtual Stream Deck capabilities, these fan-favorite features empower users to streamline their gaming, creating, and passions."

The Corsair VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is now available in either Black or White with an MSRP of $259.99 USD.