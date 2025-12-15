Corsair's Fallout Nuka Cola range of PC gaming gear arrives in time for Season 2 of the TV Show

The limited edition CORSAIR x Nuka Cola collection is available now, with the lineup including a bunch of Fallout-themed Corsair, Elgato, and Drop gear.

The Fallout Season 2 premiere has been brought forward to December 16, so fans of the game and TV series will get to experience a fresh take on the franchise's iconic New Vegas location sooner than expected. And even though sitting down to watch the new season of Fallout with a bottle of Nuka Cola sounds like the perfect evening, Bethesda has partnered with Corsair, Elgato, and Drop to offer the next best thing - a bunch of new Nuka Cola-branded hardware.

The lineup includes a complete setup of gear with designs inspired by the "taste sensation that swept the Fallout nation," Nuka Cola. This means you're getting a lot of bright reds with the Nuka Cola branding and artwork seen in the game and TV series, which itself is a riff on the real-world king of cola-flavored beverages, Coke.

The collection includes award-winning hardware such as the CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset, the Elgato Wave:3 microphone, the Drop CSTM80 Mechanical Keyboard, and more. With desk mats, microphone boom arms, and a custom Stream Deck, the whole collection would no doubt turn any gaming setup into a Nuka Cola shrine.

For those not into the bright-red aesthetic, there is one part of the collection that is undoubtedly cool: the four stunning Drop Artisan Keycaps, each featuring tiny recreations of Nuka Cola-themed Power Armor, Thirst Zapper, Vending Machine, and a crate of Nuka Cola bottles.

"Since its creation in 1997, the world of Fallout has immersed millions of players in its post-apocalyptic world, and the fanbase has only grown larger with the award-winning television series," said Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals at CORSAIR. "CORSAIR is excited to partner with Bethesda Softworks and offer Fallout fans the opportunity to showcase their love for the groundbreaking game with this collection. We couldn't be happier with the way our partnership with Bethesda Softworks helped bring this wide range of products to life, and we're thrilled to have the chance to work with them."

The CORSAIR x Nuka Cola collection is available in limited quantities over at Corsair.com and Amazon.