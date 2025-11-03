Corsair releases its first fighting game controller with Rapid Trigger and FlashTap technology

The new Corsair Novablade Pro Wireless Hall Effect Leverless Controller is for fighting game fans on PC and console looking for something premium.

Modern fighting games, such as Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8, are being played at the professional level with a new style of controller or fighting pad. Instead of traditional arcade sticks that paired a joystick with six or more face buttons, you've got a single board with just buttons, including dedicated directional buttons for movement.

Corsair, a company that is no stranger to creating gaming peripherals for the PC community, has just released its first fighting game controller with the new Novablade Pro Wireless Hall Effect Leverless Controller. Each button on the controller is powered by the company's MGX Hyperdrive magnetic switches (as seen in the Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 Gaming Keyboard we recently reviewed), with adjustable actuation points from 0.1mm to 4mm.

And with the speed of modern fighting games, it's the sort of controller that is tailor-made for performance, as there's also support for Rapid Trigger and SOCD (Flash Tap) technology. And with each switch rated for up to 150 million presses, the new Corsair Novablade Pro Wireless Hall Effect Leverless Controller should be enough to carry you through a lifetime of 'one more round.'

The Corsair Novablade Pro also supports tri-mode connectivity, featuring low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections, and is compatible with both PS4 and PS5 consoles, as well as PC. Each button or key features lighting with an RGB strip and a removable, customizable aluminum top-plate, offering players a way to personalize their Novablade Pro. Customization-wise, it's well-stacked, with dedicated macro and G-Keys, as well as on-board profile support.

"With gamers demanding faster, more responsive inputs, building a controller that utilizes our fastest, most responsive switches was an obvious play," said Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals. "The Novablade Pro is a leap in input innovation, fusing MGX Hyperdrive magnetic switches with cutting-edge performance features like Rapid Trigger and FlashTap. For both fighting game professionals and aspiring players aiming for the top, chasing precise timing windows that last mere milliseconds are key - and Novablade Pro has the features they need for their pursuit of reliable frame perfection."

Of course, as a Hall Effect board with premium features, the Novablade Pro doesn't come cheap, as it's launching with a fairly steep $250 price point.