All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Social media heavyweights: Zuckerberg shows off his ripped body ahead of Elon Musk cage fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown off his ripped body in a new Instagram post featuring UFC superstars Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Social media heavyweights: Zuckerberg shows off his ripped body ahead of Elon Musk cage fight
Published
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

The battle between the social media billionaires, Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is heating up ahead of the purported cage match.

Israel Adesanya, Mark Zuckerberg and Alex Volkanovski
Open Gallery 4

Israel Adesanya, Mark Zuckerberg and Alex Volkanovski

For those that don't know, Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match prior to the launch of Meta's new social media app Threads. Zuckerberg accepted the challenge, and Musk suggested that it should be an MMA fight held in Las Vegas. UFC owner Dana White confirmed that both parties are "dead serious" about this fight happening, and that it's currently in its early planning stages.

Then Meta launched Threads, the purported "Twitter killer", which has since gained more than 100 million users within the first five days of it being available. Online discussion between Musk and Zuckerberg began heating up, with Musk describing the new app as just Instagram without any of the "thirst pics".

Social media heavyweights: Zuckerberg shows off his ripped body ahead of Elon Musk cage fight 256
Open Gallery 4

Additionally, Musk's lawyer sent a letter to Zuckerberg claiming that Threads was built with the help of former Twitter staff that unlawfully used Twitter trade secrets and intellectual property. The letter threatened a lawsuit if Meta continues to use what Twitter claims is its IP.

Social media heavyweights: Zuckerberg shows off his ripped body ahead of Elon Musk cage fight 254
Open Gallery 4

Now, Zuckerberg has taken to his Instagram account to share a shirtless image of himself standing next to UFC superstars Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, post-training. Adesanya captioned the image, "No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business".

The post from Zuckerberg comes after Musk shared an image on Twitter of a training session with George St-Pierre, a UFC champion. More recently, Musk has called Zuckerberg a cuck and challenged him to a "dick-measuring contest".

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99 $64.99 $69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$68.00
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/12/2023 at 3:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.