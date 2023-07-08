Elon Musk throws a jab at Threads by saying it's just Instagram without all the 'thirst pics'

Twitter owner Elon Musk has commented on the recent release of Meta's Threads app, saying it's just Instagram without the 'thirst pics'.

The launch of Meta's new text-based app Threads has certainly shaken up the social media world as millions of users are flocking to the new app.

For those that don't know, Threads is Meta's Twitter competitor, and following its launch on Wednesday, large swaths of early adopters have already begun calling it the "Twitter killer". Notably, Twitter owner Elon Musk doesn't seem to be overly thrilled about the launch as Twitter lawyers, or more specifically, Alex Spiro, Musk's lawyer, has sent a heated letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that Threads was built unlawfully with confidential Twitter information and former Twitter employees.

Musk has stopped his hard-hitting approach to Meta's newest app as the Tesla CEO has recently taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about the app. The Twitter owner says that Threads is just Instagram without the pictures and that the main reason people use Instagram in the first place is because of "thirst pics". Musk continued by writing that Threads "makes no sense" since it's Instagram without images.

The head of Instagram has said that more features are coming to Threads and that Meta has recognized the current limitations of Threads.

"Accurate assessment. Threads is just Instagram minus pics, which makes no sense, given that thirst pics are the main reason people use that app. How many times have you read comments on Insta pics & wished there were more? Personally, never," writes Elon Musk