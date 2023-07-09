Elon Musk calls Zuckerberg a 'cuck' then proposes 'literal dick measuring contest'

Twitter owner Elon Musk has continued firing shots off at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg since the company debuted the Threads app, which has earned the title of "Twitter-killer".

While it remains to be seen if Threads will be the complete demise of Twitter, the owners of both apps are continuing their public back and forth on their respective apps, with Musk throwing the majority of the shots on his personal Twitter account. The most recently fired shots were only a few hours ago at the time of writing, with Muck responding to a screenshot of a Threads post from Wendy's that said, "Hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol". Zuckerberg replied with a crying laughing emoji.

The screenshot was then shared with Musk, who responded with, "Zuck is a cuck", and then followed up by adding, "I propose a literal dick measuring contest". At first, I thought it was the Elon Musk parody account that was posting these replies, which recently went viral for seemingly pulling the wool over millions of eyeballs. However, it's not the parody account, it's the real Musk, and he just called Meta's CEO a "cuck", or a weak servile man whose wife is unfaithful.

This isn't the first time Elon Musk has lit up Mark Zuckerberg online or the recently released Threads app, as the Twitter owner recently said that Threads is just Instagram without all the "thirst pics".