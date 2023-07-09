All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk calls Zuckerberg a 'cuck' then proposes 'literal dick measuring contest'

POPULAR

Elon Musk has continued firing shots at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the release of the Threads app, a direct competitor to Musk's $44 billion Twitter.

Elon Musk calls Zuckerberg a 'cuck' then proposes 'literal dick measuring contest'
Published
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Twitter owner Elon Musk has continued firing shots off at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg since the company debuted the Threads app, which has earned the title of "Twitter-killer".

While it remains to be seen if Threads will be the complete demise of Twitter, the owners of both apps are continuing their public back and forth on their respective apps, with Musk throwing the majority of the shots on his personal Twitter account. The most recently fired shots were only a few hours ago at the time of writing, with Muck responding to a screenshot of a Threads post from Wendy's that said, "Hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol". Zuckerberg replied with a crying laughing emoji.

The screenshot was then shared with Musk, who responded with, "Zuck is a cuck", and then followed up by adding, "I propose a literal dick measuring contest". At first, I thought it was the Elon Musk parody account that was posting these replies, which recently went viral for seemingly pulling the wool over millions of eyeballs. However, it's not the parody account, it's the real Musk, and he just called Meta's CEO a "cuck", or a weak servile man whose wife is unfaithful.

This isn't the first time Elon Musk has lit up Mark Zuckerberg online or the recently released Threads app, as the Twitter owner recently said that Threads is just Instagram without all the "thirst pics".

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99 $68.94 $69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/10/2023 at 2:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.