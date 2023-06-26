All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
UFC boss confirms Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are 'dead serious' about fighting

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has challenged Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match, and Zuckerberg has accepted.

Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

In what seems like a bunch of internet hot air, Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight, and Zuckerberg accepted, writing back, "Send me location".

Last week the internet was lit on fire when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk challenged Meta and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to cage fight, which Zuckerberg accepted by referencing UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov's call out to Conor McGregor. Since the initial challenge, Musk has been revealing more details about the potential bout, tweeting it would be held in the Vegas octagon with MMA rules.

Speaking with TMZ, UFC president Dana White said that he has spoken to both Musk and Zuckerberg the day after the challenge was sent, and according to White, both participants are "absolutely dead serious" about getting in a ring with each other. According to the UFC president, Zuckerberg was the first to touch base with White asking if Musk was serious about the challenge. White said to the Meta CEO he would contact Musk and find out, which he did, and according to White, Musk's response was, "I'm dead serious".

White says that if this fight were to go ahead, it would be the "biggest fight in the history of the world, breaking all pay-per-view records". Additionally, White says that neither fighter would be taking home a paycheck, and all money raised for the fight would be donated to charity. White says that this fight would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity, and if both Musk and Zuckerberg are serious, he will make the fight happen.

NEWS SOURCE:tmz.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news.

