Twitch announces its finally adding features that will help small creators get discovered

Twitch has announced it will be rolling out a slew of long-awaited new features aimed at bringing more discoverability to streamers.

Twitch announced a bunch of new features at its TwitchCon Paris event, and according to the company's blog post, streamers and viewers can expect these features to be implemented sometime later this year.

The company writes in its blog post that it will be bringing Stories to Twitch, which will enable creators to interact with their communities when they are offline. Stories on Twitch will be similar to how Stories work on Instagram and Snapchat, as it will include the use of clips, images, text, and even polls. Creators will have the option of making certain stories only available to subscribers or the public.

Twitch explained that Stories will appear on the Following page within the Twitch app and that all Stories will fall under Twitch's community guidelines policy. "Because Twitch is all about live, interactive channels, it's not our goal for viewers to spend hours in a Clips feed," Twitch said. "Our investment in Clips is to help viewers discover your channel so they join you and your community when you stream."

Twitch also announced more features to help small creators, such as vast improvements to the Clips Editor. Stories will be rolled out in October.

Clips are a great way to give new viewers a feel for you and your community. And this year, we've been investing in tooling to help you make and share better Clips more easily. Back in May, we made it possible to natively edit your Twitch Clips into a vertical format, and to export them directly to your YouTube Channel. Coming in late August, we'll start supporting direct exports to TikTok as well.