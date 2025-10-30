Amazon was secretly trying to compete with Steam from the shadows

Amazon spent more than 15 years secretly trying to 'disrupt the game platform Steam,' but failed as it was never able to crack the code.

TL;DR: Amazon Games faced major layoffs amid a strategic shift from MMOs to its Luna cloud gaming platform after repeated failures to challenge Steam's dominance. Despite vast resources and acquisitions like Twitch and Reflexive Entertainment, Amazon couldn't replicate Steam's integrated gaming ecosystem, leading to its ongoing struggles.

The crumbling of Amazon Games has revealed some interesting insider information about what the company was developing before it was hit with the recently announced widespread layoffs and studio closures.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For those who aren't caught up, Amazon Games announced major layoffs as it switches its focus away from MMOs to its Luna cloud gaming platform. According to the announcement, 14,000 employees were laid off from Amazon, and of those, an unknown number will be let go from Amazon Games and its studios. What is known is that Amazon Games will be hit quite hard by the layoffs, following the publisher's dismal track record of game releases and failed projects.

It was back in February of this year that we heard about Amazon's ultimate goal, and that was to compete with Steam, and it believed it could since it was far larger than Valve and possessed more resources. This revelation came from Ethan Evans, who was the former Vice President of Prime Gaming at Amazon until 2020, who wrote on LinkedIn that despite being 250x the size of Valve, Amazon was unable to crack the code.

Amazon has attempted to snatch the crown from Valve a few times, with the first being the Reflexive Entertainment online store in 2009, which failed, then integrating a store into Twitch, which failed, and then releasing the cloud-gaming app Luna, which hasn't gained much attention, but is what Amazon is now putting more eggs into the proverbial basket.