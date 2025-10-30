YouTube confirms it uses AI upscaling on videos, enabled by default

YouTube has announced it will use AI to upscale low-resolution videos to make the viewing experience better on high-resolution displays.

YouTube has published a new press release that reveals the video platform will now be using artificial intelligence to upscale low-quality videos to 1080p (HD).

In a new blog post on the official YouTube blog, the company outlines how it will be using the power of AI to give a resolution bump to lower quality videos to make them easier to watch on higher resolution displays, such as 4K, or even 8K TVs. Notably, YouTube states that it will also be expanding the thumbnail file size limit from 2 megabytes to 50 megabytes, which enables the use of 4K thumbnails for creators.

As for the upscaling, YouTube writes that AI upscaling on sub-1080p (HD) content will be enabled by default, but creators, or the uploaders of the video will be able to disable the feature upon upload, with YouTube writing, "creators will retain complete control over their library."

Furthermore, YouTube writes that it will inform viewers when they are watching an AI-upscaled video with the label "super resolution," and that viewers will have the option of disabling the AI upscaling and watching the video in its native resolution.