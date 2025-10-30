YouTube confirms it uses AI upscaling on videos, enabled by default

YouTube has published a new press release that reveals the video platform will now be using artificial intelligence to upscale low-quality videos to 1080p (HD).
In a new blog post on the official YouTube blog, the company outlines how it will be using the power of AI to give a resolution bump to lower quality videos to make them easier to watch on higher resolution displays, such as 4K, or even 8K TVs. Notably, YouTube states that it will also be expanding the thumbnail file size limit from 2 megabytes to 50 megabytes, which enables the use of 4K thumbnails for creators.
As for the upscaling, YouTube writes that AI upscaling on sub-1080p (HD) content will be enabled by default, but creators, or the uploaders of the video will be able to disable the feature upon upload, with YouTube writing, "creators will retain complete control over their library."
Furthermore, YouTube writes that it will inform viewers when they are watching an AI-upscaled video with the label "super resolution," and that viewers will have the option of disabling the AI upscaling and watching the video in its native resolution.
"We're also introducing a new AI-powered feature that automatically generates higher resolutions for videos. We're starting with videos uploaded below 1080p, upscaling them from SD to HD, with the goal to support resolutions up to 4K in the near future.
Creators will retain complete control over their library, as both original files and original video resolution will be kept intact, with a clear option to opt-out of these enhancements. And viewers will still be able to watch creators' videos in the original uploaded resolution, as super resolution will be clearly labeled under settings," writes YouTube