Twitch officially responds to streamer Emiru being assaulted at TwitchCon

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has officially responded to the assault at TwitchCon, which sparked backlash over how Twitch handles safety at events.

Twitch streamer Emiru was sexually assaulted at TwitchCon this year, resulting in a slew of backlash for the company over its lacklustre security protocols during meet-and-greets.

Emiru was conducting a meet-and-greet with fans when a male fan, who had jumped over multiple barriers, approached her and attempted to kiss her before her security stepped in and removed the individual. Emiru, along with multiple other streamers at the event and fans, has called out Twitch for its lacklustre security protocols for protecting its streamers at the company's own event, as well as the repercussions for people who violate the rules and guidelines for attending it.

Now, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has acknowledged the situation publicly in a recent statement posted to the official Twitch X account. According to the CEO, "we take our responsibility to keep you safe seriously. We know that TwitchCon means a lot to a lot of people, and it means a lot to us." Clancy also recognized what happened to Emiru, and acknowledged the company "failed" in both "allowing it to occur, and in our response following." Clancy also apologized to Emiru for everything that took place.

Moving forward, Clancy says Twitch has already begun a complete analysis of the incident, and others that were brought to its attention after the event was concluded. Additionally, Clancy says it has already "examining everything, from how we do sign ups, to the layout, to increased security controls."

Furthermore, "We're also doing a comprehensive review of overall event safety and security, and will be making updates for future TwitchCons. While we won't be sharing all security updates for privacy and safety reasons, we will keep our community informed about changes that directly impact attendees."

Emiru has stated that she will not be attending future TwitchCon events.