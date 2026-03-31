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Instagram is going paid: new 'Instagram Plus' tier lets users secretly view Stories

Meta is currently testing a premium tier of Instagram called 'Instagram Plus,' which enables subscribers to secretly view people's Stories.

Instagram is going paid: new 'Instagram Plus' tier lets users secretly view Stories
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Meta is testing Instagram Plus, a paid subscription offering features like unlimited audience lists for Stories, rewatch data, extended Story duration, and previewing Stories without notifying viewers. Currently available in the Philippines and Mexico, it targets creators seeking enhanced engagement and content exposure.

It's not unusual for a social media platform to offer a paid subscription tier that provides additional features. Snapchat does this with Snapchat Plus, and Meta does it with Meta Verified. There is also X Premium. But what about Instagram?

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It appears Meta is testing a new paid subscription tier for Instagram called "Instagram Plus," with social media consultant Matt Navarra showing off the subscription's offerings in a screenshot posted on Threads. The screenshot revealed that Instagram Plus will enable a buyer to create unlimited audience lists for Stories, beyond Close Friends, provide data showing how many people have rewatched your Story, a once-a-week spotlight story, animated Superlike on Stories, additional 24 hours on Stories, search within Story viewer list, and the ability to preview a story without it showing up as a view.

The new premium version of Instagram is currently being tested in select global markets, including the Philippines and Mexico. Judging from the screenshot, many of the premium features are aimed at creators, specifically the ability to keep Stories active for more than 24 hours. Depending on the price Meta lands on for Instagram Plus, I can see many creators and businesses opting in just for this feature, as it will mean more of their followers will be exposed to their content, leading to conversions, purchases, increased viewership, etc.

Currently, Instagram Plus is available in the Philippines for 65 PHP ($1.07) per month. In Mexico, it's currently priced at $39 MXN, or $2.15 per month. These prices aren't indicative of what Instagram Plus will cost in the United States, especially given the pricing of other competing social media platforms.

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News Sources:androidauthority.com and threads.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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