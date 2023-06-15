Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting two stunning new colors

Samsung is giving the Galaxy S23 Ultra buyers two new colors to choose from, and they're both shaping up to be among the best that are available.

Samsung already knows how to launch a great phone color and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great example of that. But rather than rest on its laurels it now looks like the company is getting ready to ship some new colors as well.

The news comes via the Samsung India Twitter account which shared details about two colors that will apparently be so impressive they'll make us "go WOOOW!" We're not sure about that, but this accompanying 10-second video does at least give us a glimpse at what's to come.

Samsung hasn't yet said what names it is giving to the two new colors, but the teaser suggests that we're looking at something blue and something close to a copper.

On the inside, these new phones will of course be the same as those that come in the existing colors so don't expect anything special in that regard. Not that the Galaxy S23 Ultra was already lacking of course.

Samsung's flagship phone comes with a massive 6.8-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The chip that powers everything is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage are on offer. The main camera is a 200-megapixel camera is one of the best around, and you'll benefit from all the usual flagship features including Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

As for when the new colors will be announced and shown off properly, we're told that is coming soon. That's in India of course, but we have to imagine that an international launch is also in the cards. We can surely hope so, anyway.