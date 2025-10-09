Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold rumored with 3 batteries, ultra-slim when unfolded

TL;DR: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone features a unique tri-fold design with three batteries totaling over 5000mAh, surpassing the Galaxy S25 Ultra's capacity. It includes dual hinges for seamless folding, a vapor chamber cooling system, and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for enhanced performance.

Samsung will be unveiling its new tri-fold smartphone in the coming weeks, which should be called the Galaxy Z TriFold, with new reports suggesting it'll feature not one, not two, but three batteries inside.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone has been revealed in some new patent images, showing the triple-folding smartphone will feature three batteries, and unfold into an ultra-thin smartphone when it's completely unfolded into a tablet.

GalaxyClub has the new patent images that Samsung filed in South Korea, giving us a look at the innards of the tri-fold smartphone. One of the images shows there are two hinge mechanisms to keep all three pieces of the phone together, while also keeping the foldable smartphone properly folded without leaving a gap between the panels.

In the image below you can see the three rectangular batteries in each part of the Galaxy Z TriFold, with the area housing the highest number of cameras featuring the smallest cell because of space constraints. That difference in size could mean that Samsung is compromising on overall battery capacity, but there's no confirmation if the company will move to using silicon-carbon technology.

The report suggests that we can expect overall battery capacity to be over 5000mAh, which would make the Galaxy Z TriFold feature a higher battery capacity than the new Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In the center of the Galaxy Z TriFold, it looks like Samsung is using a vapor chamber, which should cool down Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor that will be powering the tri-fold smartphone, to keep performance at max when under full loads.