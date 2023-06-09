All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE proof of life arrives with a new leak

Does this battery leak confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is real and almost ready for launch? Maybe, and then we can put these rumors to bed for good.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE proof of life arrives with a new leak
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a phone that we've seen conflicting rumors about over the last few months. Some believe that it's real and on the way, others suggested that there will be no FE, or Fan Edition, version of the latest Galaxy S lineup. Now, a new leak claims to have pictorial proof of the battery that will power the phone when it is eventually made official.

Whether this finally confirms that there is really going to be a Galaxy S23 FE or not remains to be seen, but some people seem pretty convinced that we will finally see this new phone sooner rather than later.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE proof of life arrives with a new leak 02
Open Gallery 2

The battery itself was spotted by Galaxy Club in a certification listing from Safety Korea. The battery carries the model number EB-BS711ABY which matches the SM-S711 model number that is thought to be for the Galaxy S23 FE. However, the certification doesn't confirm what capacity the battery has which means that we can't have a guess at how well the Galaxy S23 FE will fare in the battery life stakes.

However, previous reports had pointed towards a 4500mAh capacity, although it seems that we're going to have to wait a little longer for confirmation of that fact.

In terms of the main phone specifications, we're told to expect Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. A release schedule isn't clear, but with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 thought to be ready for an unveiling in the final week of July, we could see something happen then.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.99
$699.99$799.99$789.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2023 at 10:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:galaxyclub.nl, amazon.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.