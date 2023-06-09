Samsung Galaxy S23 FE proof of life arrives with a new leak

Does this battery leak confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is real and almost ready for launch? Maybe, and then we can put these rumors to bed for good.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a phone that we've seen conflicting rumors about over the last few months. Some believe that it's real and on the way, others suggested that there will be no FE, or Fan Edition, version of the latest Galaxy S lineup. Now, a new leak claims to have pictorial proof of the battery that will power the phone when it is eventually made official.

Whether this finally confirms that there is really going to be a Galaxy S23 FE or not remains to be seen, but some people seem pretty convinced that we will finally see this new phone sooner rather than later.

2

The battery itself was spotted by Galaxy Club in a certification listing from Safety Korea. The battery carries the model number EB-BS711ABY which matches the SM-S711 model number that is thought to be for the Galaxy S23 FE. However, the certification doesn't confirm what capacity the battery has which means that we can't have a guess at how well the Galaxy S23 FE will fare in the battery life stakes.

However, previous reports had pointed towards a 4500mAh capacity, although it seems that we're going to have to wait a little longer for confirmation of that fact.

In terms of the main phone specifications, we're told to expect Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. A release schedule isn't clear, but with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 thought to be ready for an unveiling in the final week of July, we could see something happen then.