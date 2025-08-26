Samsung announces affordable Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet and Galaxy Buds3 FE earbuds

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and Galaxy Buds3 FE are on track for an early September launch, offering premium features at lower price.

TL;DR: Samsung introduces the affordable Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet with a 10.9-inch display, S-Pen support, Exynos 1380 processor, and 8,000mAh battery, ideal for creators and productivity. Alongside, the Galaxy Buds3 FE earbuds offer ANC, 24-bit audio, AI features, and IP54 water resistance at a budget-friendly price.

Samsung has lifted the lid on two new affordable products in its Galaxy range of devices and gear, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and Galaxy Buds3 FE. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is an affordable tablet with a 10.9-inch display with a 600-nit peak brightness. It also features an upgraded processor, a large 8000mAh battery with Super-Fast Charging, and comes with an S-Pen.

The inclusion of the S Pen alongside creative tools and AI features makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite a device that can support creators, students, and designers, and also serves as a portable entertainment hub. On the productivity side, users will be able to mark up and edit PDFs without the need to switch apps.

One of the tablet's Intelligent Features highlighted by Samsung is called Circle to Search, which lets you use the S-Pen to circle objects on the screen and then leverage Google to discover more or even translate text. Naturally, as a new Samsung Android tablet, it also comes equipped with a wide range of Galaxy apps and tools.

Available from September 5, and in three colors - Gray, Silver, and Coral Red - unfortunately, there's currently no US pricing for the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. However, we do have Australian pricing, which will start from $599 AUD for the baseline 6GB+128GB model. This would put the USD price somewhere in the region of $299 to $399.

Here's a closer look at the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite specs.

Item Details Product Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Display 10.9-inch, 2112 x 1320 (WUXGA+), TFT OS Android 15.0 Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.6mm Weight 524g (Wi-Fi, 5G) Camera 8MP (Rear), 5MP (Front) Memory & Storage 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, microSD up to 2TB AP Exynos 1380 Battery 8,000mAh Network & Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v 5.3 Color Gray, Silver, Coral Red Sound 2EA (1.6W)

Also launching in September is Samsung's new Galaxy Buds3 FE, which is a more affordable variant of the company's flagship earbuds for its Galaxy range of products and Android devices. Priced at $149.99 and available in Black and Gray, the Galaxy Buds3 FE aim to deliver premium features for the most affordable price - including ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), spatial and 24-bit audio support, high-quality 11mm drivers, and AI features that include real-time translation and voice access to Google Gemini features.

The new Galaxy Buds3 FE are also IP54 water-resistant with improved battery life that offers up to 8.5 hours without ANC and around 6 hours with ANC, which is extended to around 30 hours with the case.

Here's a closer look at the Galaxy Buds3 FE specs.