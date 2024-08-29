Samsung slated to release Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition with a key difference

Samsung is rumored to be working on a new Galaxy Z Fold that's expected to be released sometime in 2024, and reportedly, the name is 'Special Edition.'

Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

An infamous leaker has suggested Samsung is currently working on its biggest foldable smartphone yet, and it's reportedly called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The leak comes from Even Blass, who is known as an industry insider that has accurately called previous rumors. Blass wrote in an X post that the previous rumored names of "Galaxy Z Fold Slim" and "Galaxy Z Fold Ultra" are incorrect and the correct name for the upcoming Samsung device is "Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition" and it will be an improvement of the company's current flagship Z Fold 6.

The rumored device is expected to come with a bigger screen and will take the crown as Samsung's biggest display on Galaxy Z device, with the screen size increasing from 6.2 inches to 6.5 inches. As for the inner screen, it will increase from 7.6 inches to 8 inches. Thickness is on the Special Edition is reportedly decreasing from 6.1 mm to 5.6mm. To achieve this level of thickness Samsung has decided to remove the S Pen port.

Samsung slated to release Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition with a key difference 5651561
Open Gallery 2

Given the reduction in thickness it would be safe to assume the battery is at least the same capacity or smaller than the Z Fold 6. However, given this is a "Special Edition" it would be strange for Samsung to take a step back in anyway when it comes to performance. This would mean we can expect the Special Edition Fold to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the latest version of Android, triple cameras, and (hopefully) a bigger battery.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is reportedly only going to be sold in China and Korea, and will be priced higher than the Z Fold 6 at $1,899. Android Authority reports Samsung will unveil the device on September 25.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Disc Version PS5 Console

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$586.00
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$599.99
$599.99$599.99$599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2024 at 6:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theshortcut.com, thelec.kr

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags