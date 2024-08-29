Samsung slated to release Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition with a key difference

An infamous leaker has suggested Samsung is currently working on its biggest foldable smartphone yet, and it's reportedly called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.
The leak comes from Even Blass, who is known as an industry insider that has accurately called previous rumors. Blass wrote in an X post that the previous rumored names of "Galaxy Z Fold Slim" and "Galaxy Z Fold Ultra" are incorrect and the correct name for the upcoming Samsung device is "Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition" and it will be an improvement of the company's current flagship Z Fold 6.
The rumored device is expected to come with a bigger screen and will take the crown as Samsung's biggest display on Galaxy Z device, with the screen size increasing from 6.2 inches to 6.5 inches. As for the inner screen, it will increase from 7.6 inches to 8 inches. Thickness is on the Special Edition is reportedly decreasing from 6.1 mm to 5.6mm. To achieve this level of thickness Samsung has decided to remove the S Pen port.
Given the reduction in thickness it would be safe to assume the battery is at least the same capacity or smaller than the Z Fold 6. However, given this is a "Special Edition" it would be strange for Samsung to take a step back in anyway when it comes to performance. This would mean we can expect the Special Edition Fold to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the latest version of Android, triple cameras, and (hopefully) a bigger battery.
The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is reportedly only going to be sold in China and Korea, and will be priced higher than the Z Fold 6 at $1,899. Android Authority reports Samsung will unveil the device on September 25.