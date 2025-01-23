All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Samsung officially teases its first tri-fold Galaxy smartphone

Samsung is preparing to release a tri-fold device with the company subtly confirming the bleeding-edge smartphone during its Unpacked event.

Samsung officially teases its first tri-fold Galaxy smartphone
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung's Unpacked event hinted at a tri-fold smartphone, potentially launching in 2025, alongside other foldable devices. The tri-fold, featuring a large display, marks Samsung's entry into a category pioneered by Huawei. With limited production of 200,000 units, it targets tech enthusiasts seeking cutting-edge innovation.

Samsung has just wrapped up its Unpacked event, where it subtly teased the release of a tri-fold smartphone, which would put Samsung, one of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers, into the new category originally started by Huawei.

Close to the end of the Samsung Unpacked event, the South Korean manufacturer teased the future of Galaxy devices and how Gemini Live will play a big part. Head of Customer Experience Jay Kim briefly mentions a multi-fold device, and behind him, we see a device with a triple-screen and presumably two hinges. The image of the device confirms long-time rumors that Samsung has been preparing to release a tri-fold smartphone, which, if it releases in 2025, will mean Samsung is scheduled to release four foldable devices this year: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip FE, and the unnamed tri-fold device.

9to5Google reports Samsung's first tri-fold will feature a monster display that measures between 9.9 inches and 10 inches when fully opened. If true, it would make it significantly larger than the 7.6-inch display on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Additionally, the publication reports Samsung is teeing up the release of the tri-fold for Q3 2025, which puts it in line with the release of Samsung's other foldable devices. Notably, Samsung is only manufacturing 200,000 units of this new tri-fold, which indicates the company isn't planning on it being a massive success in terms of units shipped and is more so providing an option to power users that want the absolute bleeding edge of the company's technology.

Samsung's first tri-fold will compete with Huawei's Mate X, which isn't available to purchase in the United States. For those wondering what that device looks like, I was lucky enough to go hands-on with it in China. You can check out that video below.

NEWS SOURCES:9to5google.com, androidauthority.com

