All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Samsung triple-fold smartphone name leaks along with rumoured release date

Samsung subtly teased a triple-fold smartphone at its Unpacked 2025 event, and now a possible name has been attached to the mysterious device.

Samsung triple-fold smartphone name leaks along with rumoured release date
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Samsung hinted at a triple-fold smartphone during its Unpacked 2025 event, and a potential name for the device has emerged.

Samsung officially teased its first triple-folding smartphone at its Unpacked event late last month, and now we have begun to hear rumblings of a possible name for the device.

Samsung triple-fold smartphone name leaks along with rumoured release date 121
2

Samsung didn't provide any details of its tri-fold smartphone at Unpacked 2025 and only showcased a silhouette that revealed a device capable of folding horizontally. According to South Korean tipster yeux1122, the upcoming device is reportedly launching in Q3 2025 and will be called the Galaxy G Fold. Previous rumors indicate the tri-fold will feature a monster display of 9.96-inches, which would make it approximately 30% larger than the 7.6-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

As for when it's folded, reports indicate it will measure 6.54 inches, making its height in line with traditional smartphone sizes. As for weight, we can expect the Galaxy G Fold to weigh approximately the same as the Huawei Mate XT, the only other triple-fold smartphone on the market.

Reports indicate the G in the Galaxy G fold is representative of the new G-shaped folding mechanism that enables both sides of the screen to fold inward. This design would be different from the Mate XT, which is an S-shaped fold that leaves a part of the screen vulnerable to damage. The G-shaped folding will protect all aspects of the screen when the device is closed.

Samsung Flex S and Flex G concepts (CES 2022) - Galaxy G Fold possibly based on Flex G design

Notably, Samsung is reportedly creating a new type of display technology that will be coupled with a new protective film that will be specific to this device. As previously reported, estimates for the total number of units for the G Fold are expected to be extremely low, given the manufacturing complexity and the cost of the materials. Estimates for its price have been based on the price of the Mate XT, which retailed for $2,800 when it was released. This would mean the G Fold will be priced at approximately $2,000, hence the low estimations in the volume of units Samsung will make.

Furthermore, if Samsung does end up releasing the G Fold later this year, it will mean the company is releasing four foldable smartphones in 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip FE, and the officially unnamed tri-fold smartphone. It was estimated that Samsung could make just 200,000 units of this tri-fold device, which indicates the company doesn't believe it will be a massive success in terms of units sold and is more so providing Samsung option for power users in a form factor the company has yet to enter into.

It should be noted Samsung hasn't officially named the upcoming device, or said when it will be released. So, take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Photo of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition
Best Deals: Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$23.98 USD
- $26.71 USD
Buy
-
$24.95 USD -
Buy
$34.42 CAD
- $44.04 CAD
Buy
£17.43
- £23.41
Buy
$23.98 USD
- $26.71 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2025 at 7:00 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gizmochina.com, blog.naver.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles