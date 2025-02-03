Samsung triple-fold smartphone name leaks along with rumoured release date

Samsung subtly teased a triple-fold smartphone at its Unpacked 2025 event, and now a possible name has been attached to the mysterious device.

Samsung officially teased its first triple-folding smartphone at its Unpacked event late last month, and now we have begun to hear rumblings of a possible name for the device.

Samsung didn't provide any details of its tri-fold smartphone at Unpacked 2025 and only showcased a silhouette that revealed a device capable of folding horizontally. According to South Korean tipster yeux1122, the upcoming device is reportedly launching in Q3 2025 and will be called the Galaxy G Fold. Previous rumors indicate the tri-fold will feature a monster display of 9.96-inches, which would make it approximately 30% larger than the 7.6-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

As for when it's folded, reports indicate it will measure 6.54 inches, making its height in line with traditional smartphone sizes. As for weight, we can expect the Galaxy G Fold to weigh approximately the same as the Huawei Mate XT, the only other triple-fold smartphone on the market.

Reports indicate the G in the Galaxy G fold is representative of the new G-shaped folding mechanism that enables both sides of the screen to fold inward. This design would be different from the Mate XT, which is an S-shaped fold that leaves a part of the screen vulnerable to damage. The G-shaped folding will protect all aspects of the screen when the device is closed.

Samsung Flex S and Flex G concepts (CES 2022) - Galaxy G Fold possibly based on Flex G design

Notably, Samsung is reportedly creating a new type of display technology that will be coupled with a new protective film that will be specific to this device. As previously reported, estimates for the total number of units for the G Fold are expected to be extremely low, given the manufacturing complexity and the cost of the materials. Estimates for its price have been based on the price of the Mate XT, which retailed for $2,800 when it was released. This would mean the G Fold will be priced at approximately $2,000, hence the low estimations in the volume of units Samsung will make.

Furthermore, if Samsung does end up releasing the G Fold later this year, it will mean the company is releasing four foldable smartphones in 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip FE, and the officially unnamed tri-fold smartphone. It was estimated that Samsung could make just 200,000 units of this tri-fold device, which indicates the company doesn't believe it will be a massive success in terms of units sold and is more so providing Samsung option for power users in a form factor the company has yet to enter into.

It should be noted Samsung hasn't officially named the upcoming device, or said when it will be released. So, take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism.