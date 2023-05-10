All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL's new CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory is not only fast, but looks great too

COLORFUL's new CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory kit is fast and looks stylish too. Built for enthusiasts and overclockers it can also be pushed beyond DDR5-10000.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

COLORFUL is launching a new range of DDR5 memory kits designed for overclockers and enthusiasts with its new COLORFUL CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory. With support for Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 technology alongside using high-quality Hynix A-die memory chips, the new memory kits are set to launch Q2 2023 with a high-speed configuration of DDR5-6600MHz with CL34 timing.

Open Gallery 3

The new COLORFUL CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory, image credit: COLORFUL.

And with the kits using a 10-layer PCB for greater stability and integrity when overclocking, COLORFUL has also managed to push these new DDR5 kits to speeds beyond DDR5-10000.

With COLORFUL's internal iGame LAB team of professional overclockers, the team achieved this with the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard, and you can check out the fully validated results here.

Of course, ultra-fast memory speed is one thing, but physical appearance is another. And regarding looks, the COLORFUL CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory's use of notches on the white heatsink (which helps with cooling) doubles as one of the boldest and most striking DDR5 kits we've seen in a while.

Open Gallery 3

COLORFUL's internal iGame LAB team pushing the new COLORFUL CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory, image credit: COLORFUL.

There's just something about the blend of RGB lighting with the notched and angular heatsink here that is visually striking. Of course, not everyone cares about aesthetics when it comes to PC parts like memory; it's all about performance, but it's great to see that COLORFUL has managed to impress in both departments.

COLORFUL CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory kits will be available in a 32GB (16GB x 2) configuration when it launches Q2 2023 and will ship with an MSRP of USD 105. The memory will also be covered by a 3-year warranty, which is always a plus for overclocking kits.

NEWS SOURCE:cybermedia.com.tw

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

