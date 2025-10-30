KLEVV updates its stylish, fast, and award-winning DDR5 memory with new Jet Black Edition

TL;DR: KLEVV's URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory now offers a Jet Black edition alongside the original white, featuring low-latency speeds up to 8400 MT/s, efficient cooling that keeps temps below 43°C, a sleek low-profile design, and robust compatibility with Intel and AMD systems, backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

KLEVV's URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory not only launched with a futuristic and stylish all-white aesthetic, but with low-latency speeds of up to 8400 MT/s while running cool. In our review from earlier this year, regardless of the voltage applied, temperatures never rose above 43°C. Pair solid performance, fast speeds, tight timings, and a robust 'limited lifetime warranty', and it's no wonder the 32GB kit we reviewed earned an Editor's Choice award.

3

KLEVV's URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory is now available in 'Jet Black,' image credit: KLEVV

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Although white PC gaming hardware is becoming increasingly popular and a go-to aesthetic for many gamers, black remains the preferred choice for many enthusiasts. And with that, it's great to see that KLEVV has finally launched a Jet Black Edition for its URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory. At launch, the only option was Brilliant White, with KLEVV adding black to broaden the number of builds URBANE V RGB kits can seamlessly slot into.

This is strictly a secondary color option, as you've got the same 2mm-thick aluminum heatsink, the stylish futuristic look with RGB "dual-beam" light bar, and low-profile height of 42.5mm. And yes, it remains one of the best-looking DDR5 memory kits in 'Jet Black' and one of the best-performing.

3

Underneath the hood, you'll find a 10-layer PCB with on-die ECC and hardware tuned for signal integrity and stability, and QVL-tested for broad motherboard compatibility. URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming OC memory kits are available in dual-channel capacities of up to 64GB with speeds of up to 8400 MT/s, and are offered in a special Optimized for AMD version or a Universal edition compatible with both Intel and AMD processors.