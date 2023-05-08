Payday 3 still coming in 2023, Starbreeze close to paying back debt

Starbreeze plans to release Payday 3 in 2023 on consoles and PC, and has secured new financing for its new upcoming planned games for 2025 and 2027.

Swedish games developer Starbreeze reiterates a 2023 launch for Payday 3 on consoles and PC, and gives clues on what's next after the new heist shooter.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Following its successful comeback story from the brink of financial ruin, Starbreeze has big plans for the future. The publisher had secured deals to help fund Payday 3, which is still due out this year, but the company's ambitions apparently beyond the heist FPS franchise. Starbreeze has decided to issue rights shares and help secure up to 450 million SEK (about $44 million) to bolster its position.

According to Starbreeze's Q1 interim report, the company plans to use 300 million SEK (about $29.5 million) on games development, including projects outside of Payday 3. The company hopes to use the proceeds it makes from Payday 3, alongside any continued earnings from Payday 2, in combination with these rights issue funds to create new games that are set to release in 2025 and 2027.

The report also hints that these projects will be co-operative multiplayer shooters with a games-as-a-service scope.

Here's what Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjogren said in the report: