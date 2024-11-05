All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

Assassin's Creed boss confirms when the series will take a new direction

Assassin's Creed Shadows will provide the groundwork for the future of the Assassin's Creed series, according to the franchise boss Marc-Alexis Coté

Assassin's Creed boss confirms when the series will take a new direction
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubisoft plans to realign the Assassin's Creed franchise, focusing on the meaningful connections from earlier titles. The franchise's shift away from Desmond Miles' story has been challenging since his arc ended in Assassin's Creed 3, says the Assassin's Creed boss.

Ubisoft plans to address its swaying away from the original story of its immensely popular Assassin's Creed franchise. The franchise was popularized through the story of Desmond Miles, a descendant of numerous familial lines that had sworn allegiance to the Assassins he rein-bodies through a device called the Animus.

Assassin's Creed boss confirms when the series will take a new direction 6516651
2

Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté recently sat down for an interview where he reflected on Ubisoft's past installments into the Assassin's Creed franchise, and how the games released more recently have become somewhat detached from the meaningful past, present, and future connection players derived from the earlier titles. Coté goes on to say it was a difficult decision to end Desmond's storyline in Asssasin's Creed 3, and since then, the studio has struggled to find its footing.

The studio plans to fix this as the Assassin's Creed boss plans on making Assassin's Creed Shadows, which was recently delayed to next year following controversial artistic choices, will be the foundation for the new direction of the franchise. Assassin's Creed Shadows was originally planned for launch in October, but following major pushback from fans of the franchise Ubisoft decided to officially delay the title and push back its release to February next year.

"Desmond's journey was at the heart of the modern-day conflict driving the search for powerful Isu artifacts--Pieces of Eden--that could change the course of history. Ending Desmond's arc was a difficult decision, and afterward, the modern storyline struggled to find its footing," Coté said to Eurogamer

NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com
Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

