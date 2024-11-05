Assassin's Creed boss confirms when the series will take a new direction

Assassin's Creed Shadows will provide the groundwork for the future of the Assassin's Creed series, according to the franchise boss Marc-Alexis Coté

TL;DR: Ubisoft plans to realign the Assassin's Creed franchise, focusing on the meaningful connections from earlier titles. The franchise's shift away from Desmond Miles' story has been challenging since his arc ended in Assassin's Creed 3, says the Assassin's Creed boss.

Ubisoft plans to address its swaying away from the original story of its immensely popular Assassin's Creed franchise. The franchise was popularized through the story of Desmond Miles, a descendant of numerous familial lines that had sworn allegiance to the Assassins he rein-bodies through a device called the Animus.

Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté recently sat down for an interview where he reflected on Ubisoft's past installments into the Assassin's Creed franchise, and how the games released more recently have become somewhat detached from the meaningful past, present, and future connection players derived from the earlier titles. Coté goes on to say it was a difficult decision to end Desmond's storyline in Asssasin's Creed 3, and since then, the studio has struggled to find its footing.

The studio plans to fix this as the Assassin's Creed boss plans on making Assassin's Creed Shadows, which was recently delayed to next year following controversial artistic choices, will be the foundation for the new direction of the franchise. Assassin's Creed Shadows was originally planned for launch in October, but following major pushback from fans of the franchise Ubisoft decided to officially delay the title and push back its release to February next year.

"Desmond's journey was at the heart of the modern-day conflict driving the search for powerful Isu artifacts--Pieces of Eden--that could change the course of history. Ending Desmond's arc was a difficult decision, and afterward, the modern storyline struggled to find its footing," Coté said to Eurogamer