GTA 6 to support user-generated content, Rockstar meeting with Roblox and Fortnite creators

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated releases of all time, and the new Online mode will apparently support user-generated content.

GTA 6 to support user-generated content, Rockstar meeting with Roblox and Fortnite creators
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Rockstar is engaging with top creators from Roblox, Fortnite, and GTA V to enhance user-generated content in Grand Theft Auto VI. The game will expand on GTA Online's modding and role-playing features, potentially incorporating revenue sharing and brand partnerships. GTA 6 is anticipated to release later this year.

According to a new report, Rockstar has been meeting with top Roblox, Fortnite, and GTA V creators to discuss the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6. Citing multiple sources "with knowledge of these meetings," the report states that these talks are directly related to Rockstar, including enhanced modding tools to support user-generated content (UGC) in the game.

The report notes that these discussions have been open-ended. Still, it indicates that GTA 6's online functionality will build on the popular modding and RP (role-playing) scene of the current GTA Online sandbox, with expanded tools to create custom experiences in the game alongside potential revenue sharing and brand partnerships.

GTA V is still one of the most popular games on the streaming platform Twitch thanks to its robust online mode, so it makes sense that Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two would be looking at expanding or enhancing the community and user-driven side of the game - post-campaign and story.

This news follows Rockstar's acquisition of FiveM and RedM in 2023 and the teams behind GTA's most popular roleplay and creator communities. Engaging with Roblox and Fortnite creators, two titles that are extremely popular with younger players, is an interesting move, as the addition of streamlined UGC into GTA 6 could become the game's monetization model going forward, where creators and gamers are making money off of mods while also paying subscription fees or checking out new user-generated content.

GTA 6 is on track to be the biggest game of 2025, or this decade for that matter, and is currently on track to release later this year. For more information on the game, check out the following stories.

NEWS SOURCE:digiday.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

