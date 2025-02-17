GTA 6 to support user-generated content, Rockstar meeting with Roblox and Fortnite creators

According to a new report, Rockstar has been meeting with top Roblox, Fortnite, and GTA V creators to discuss the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6. Citing multiple sources "with knowledge of these meetings," the report states that these talks are directly related to Rockstar, including enhanced modding tools to support user-generated content (UGC) in the game.
The report notes that these discussions have been open-ended. Still, it indicates that GTA 6's online functionality will build on the popular modding and RP (role-playing) scene of the current GTA Online sandbox, with expanded tools to create custom experiences in the game alongside potential revenue sharing and brand partnerships.
GTA V is still one of the most popular games on the streaming platform Twitch thanks to its robust online mode, so it makes sense that Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two would be looking at expanding or enhancing the community and user-driven side of the game - post-campaign and story.
This news follows Rockstar's acquisition of FiveM and RedM in 2023 and the teams behind GTA's most popular roleplay and creator communities. Engaging with Roblox and Fortnite creators, two titles that are extremely popular with younger players, is an interesting move, as the addition of streamlined UGC into GTA 6 could become the game's monetization model going forward, where creators and gamers are making money off of mods while also paying subscription fees or checking out new user-generated content.
GTA 6 is on track to be the biggest game of 2025, or this decade for that matter, and is currently on track to release later this year. For more information on the game, check out the following stories.
- Read more: GTA 6 delay? Grand Theft Auto VI still set for Fall 2025 release date, Take-Two reiterates
- Read more: Grand Theft Auto 6 may release on PC only a few months after the console launch
- Read more: GTA 6 projected to generate $3.2B revenue in first 12 months, $1B in pre-orders already
- Read more: GTA V sales reach 210 million as total Grand Theft Auto franchise breaks 440 million sales