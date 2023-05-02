All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation 5 to overtake PS4 in launch aligned sales by March 2024

Sony's 25 million PlayStation 5 shipment target for Fiscal Year 2023 will push the PS5 ahead of the PS4 in launch-aligned shipments for the first time.

Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

The PlayStation 5 is still behind the PlayStation 4 in launch-aligned sales, but that will change by March 2024.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is on a hot streak. The console helped Sony generate record-breaking hardware revenues of $8.3 billion and the system also significantly contributed to a new all-time high of $27 billion for PlayStation revenues. Sony isn't done yet, and plans to ship 25 million consoles throughout Fiscal Year 2023 (April 2023 - March 2024), representing the largest production and shipment cycle in PlayStation history.

If Sony is able to achieve this goal, then the PlayStation 5 will overtake the PlayStation 4 for the first time ever. Sony had shipped a strong 19 million PS5s throughout last fiscal year, driving total PS5 unit shipments to 38.4 million. The current figures are still shy of the PS4's shipments across an aligned 10-quarter period (PS4 had 40.2 million vs the PS5's 48.4 million).

PlayStation 5 to overtake PS4 in launch aligned sales by March 2024 54
A quick bit of math shows that the PlayStation 5 shipment target will boost total PS5 platform shipments to 63.4 million, beating the PS4's 60.2 million shipments across a launch-aligned period of 14 consecutive quarters.

Sony Corp. management recently confirmed plans to increase available funding to use in divisions like the PlayStation's Games & Network Services segment. These newly allocated funds will be used to invest in first-party games software development across SIE studios, as well as produce more consoles and help Sony meet its ambitious 25 million PlayStation 5 shipment target.

What's even more interesting is that Sony could be readying a PlayStation 5 Pro model in FY24, a year after the company expects to grow the base PS5's installed base. Sony has yet to confirm a PS5 Pro, and there's no details on specifications, however sources have told Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson that the upgraded PS5 should release by the end of 2024.

PlayStation 5 to overtake PS4 in launch aligned sales by March 2024 1
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

