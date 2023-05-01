All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation delivers record $26.9 billion revenue, operating profit drops 40%

Sony's PlayStation games division made a record-breaking $26.9 billion in revenues throughout FY 2022, but high expenses caused operating income to slide.

Published
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

PlayStation delivers record-breaking earnings in Fiscal Year 2022, generating nearly $27 billion in total revenues for the period.

Sony has announced triumphant results for FY22 and has set new all-time highs for multiple segments. PlayStation generated eye-opening revenues of $26.9 billion throughout FY22, driven predominantly by PlayStation 5 console sales, which had shipped a strong 19 million units in FY22 and led to 38.4 million total cumulative PS5 sales by March 2023.

Sony made an astronomical $8.297 billion from hardware during the period and console sales revenues made up 31% of total earnings during the year, beating out every other segment including digital software sales as well as add-on content.

PlayStation Games & Network Services FY22 results

  • Add-On Content - $6.367 billion, down 16% year-over-year (YoY), up 9% from pre-pandemic levels (PPL)
  • Hardware - $8.297 billion, up 58% YoY, up 142% PPL
  • Digital Software - $4.881 billion, down 3.7% YoY, up 41% PPL
  • Network Services - $3.431 billion, down 5.9% YoY, up 10.4% PPL
  • Others - $2.510 billion, up 50% YoY, up 92% PPL
  • Physical Software - $1.428 billion, up 25% YoY, up 33% PPL

PlayStation's operating profit is a different story.

Sony reported $1.85 billion operating profit for its Games and Network Services segment, a reduction of over $1.5 billion year-over-year. Company management attributes this significant drop to rising expenses, including increased investment in its first-party games, as well as a decrease in third-party game sales (these were down by over 38 million), over $239 million in negative foreign exchange rate impact, and a substantial $389 million expense related to the acquisition of Bungie.

Remember that Sony will pay $3.7 billion total for the acquisition of Bungie, $1.179 billion of which will be reserved for deferred payments to employees for staying with the company.

Sony is also heavily investing in first-party games for the PlayStation brand, including a smattering of new live service titles for PS5 and PC, as well as new PlayStation 5 exclusives like Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, and a new AAA Horizon project from Guerrilla Games.

PlayStation FY22 Performance

  • Net Revenue - $26.917 billion, up by 10.4% or $2.5 billion
  • Operating Income - $1.85 billion, down by 40% year-over-year or $1.5 billion

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

