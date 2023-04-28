All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

PlayStation 5 hits 38.4 million shipments as Sony sets new console sales record

PlayStation has achieved multiple fiscal year and quarterly performance records on the strength of significant PlayStation 5 console sales milestones.

PlayStation 5 hits 38.4 million shipments as Sony sets new console sales record
Published
1 minute & read time

Sony's PlayStation games division has broken multiple yearly and quarterly performance records, most of which were primarily driven by staggeringly high PlayStation 5 console sales.

PlayStation 5 hits 38.4 million shipments as Sony sets new console sales record 533
Open Gallery 2

Sony managed to ship a record-breaking 6.3 million PS5 consoles in its Q4'22 period, setting a new all-time industry high for consoles shipped through the January - March quarter. As a result of diligent console production with the PS5's new 6nm SoC process and several revisions that helped streamline overseas shipping, Sony managed to ship 19 million PlayStation 5 consoles during Fiscal Year 2022. This yearly console shipment is second only to the PS4's 20 million shipments in Fiscal Year 2016.

PlayStation 5 console shipments have now reached 38.4 million units worldwide. On a launch-aligned basis, the PS5 still has yet to beat the PS4, however the gap is closing quickly. In its first 10 quarters on the market, the PlayStation 4 shipped 40.2 million consoles compared to the PlayStation 5's total 38.4 million units.

The Japanese tech company isn't done yet, and has set an extremely ambitious PS5 sales target for the current Fiscal Year 2023 period. Sony Corp. President Hiroki Totoki has confirmed plans to ship 25 million PS5s throughout FY23 in a bid to better establish the PS5's install base and maximize digital content sales.

This is the single-largest PlayStation shipment target in the history of the billion-dollar brand.

If Sony is able to achieve this lofty goal, then the PlayStation 5 will have sold 63.4 million units by March 2024, eclipsing the PS4's launch-aligned sales of 60.2 million for the comparative period.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.