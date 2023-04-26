MSI to cancel and recall the GeForce RT 3060 Ti SUPER 3X due to branding

Looks like MSI adding the word SUPER into the product name of a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was not only confusing but bad form, with the GPU now being recalled.

The confusingly named MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X, a new Ampere-based GPU release from the company featuring a similar design to its SUPRIM cards, is no more. The confusing part comes with using the word 'SUPER,' a branding NVIDIA used during the Turing-based RTX 20 Series generation for more powerful models.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X is no more.

Although the GeForce RTX 30 and RTX 40 Series have stuck with the traditional Ti and non-Ti models for the different SKUs, there's always a chance that NVIDIA could bring back the SUPER branding for upcoming GPU releases.

This is a roundabout way of saying that NVIDIA disapproves of MSI releasing the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X in select markets, with word from HKEPC stating that NVIDIA has told MSI to recall the GPU and remove it from sale. And with that, the product has been removed from MSI's website.

So, it sounds like adding the word SUPER into the GPU's name was a poor choice because many would have confused it for a new RTX 3060 Ti variant from NVIDIA. As much as the company's decision-making is scrutinized in the media, this move feels right for Team Green. It would be like if a GeForce RTX 4070 Founderz Titan 3X or something equally silly was released.

As for the question of NVIDIA potentially resurrecting the SUPER branding, it's entirely possible based on the performance gaps between current GeForce RTX 40 Series cards. In fact, with all of the debate around VRAM usage in modern AAA PC games and capacities not being where they should be - we wouldn't be surprised to see the SUPER branding used for models of cards like GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti with increased VRAM.