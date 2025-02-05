MSI and ASUS raise the prices for all of their GeForce RTX 50 Series cards

The GeForce RTX 50 Series launch has been a mess of stock availability and pricing, and now it looks like it's only going to get worse.

The GeForce RTX 50 Series launch has not gone well, and the main culprits are pricing and availability. Both the GeForce RTX 5080 and the GeForce RTX 5090 sold out immediately, with widespread reports of major retail stores only receiving single-digit quantities of the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090. Add in scalpers and word that it might take months for stock to arrive, and NVIDIA's next-gen GPU launch has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

MSI's US store now sees every GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU price increase by at least 10%.

In addition, very few MSRP GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 models made it to market, with premium OC designs commanding a price premium of up to 50% - and that's at retail. The GeForce RTX 5080's MSRP is $999, and the GeForce RTX 5090's MSRP is $1999. It's now gotten to the point where MSI has substantially increased the pricing for all of its GeForce RTX 50 Series cards.

The GeForce RTX 5080 16G VENTUS 3X was MSI's MSRP model until a day ago, with a $999 price point. Today, that price has increased to $1,139.00 - a 14% price increase. MSI's flagship RTX 5080, the GeForce RTX 5080 16G SUPRIM SOC (which we reviewed here), has seen its price rise from $1,249.99 to $1,439.99 - a 15% increase.

It's the same deal for MSI's GeForce RTX 5090 cards, with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 32G SUPRIM LIQUID SOC (which we reviewed here) has seen its price rise from $2,499.99 to $2,789.99 - an 11% increase that makes its price 40% higher than the MSRP. Granted, this is MSI's flagship custom liquid-cooled model. Looking at the GeForce RTX 5090 32G VENTUS 3X, another MSRP model, its price is now listed as $2,379.99 - a 19% price hike from the supposed $1999 price of the GeForce RTX 5090.

MSI is not alone; ASUS is also increasing its prices - and this is after it received scrutiny from PC gamers for the high prices of its flagship models. This includes raising the cost of the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 OC Edition GPU to $3,409.99 - a 70% price increase over the MSRP. Even the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 is now listed at an almost 50% higher price than the MSRP.