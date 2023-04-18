Two new Motorola Razr foldable phones tipped for June Release

Motorola is said to have not just one but two new foldables ready for the market and they're set to be announced in June according to a new leak.

Motorola fans can look forward to not just one but two new foldable phones from the popular company, and they're both going to be announced fairly soon according to a new leak.

Set to be called the Motorola Razr Pro and Motorola Razr Lite, the two new phones will be announced in June according to leaker Max Jambor, with June 1 being the magic date according to that leak. The launch event will take place in Madrid, Spain while a launch in the United States is also likely in the cards for the same date.

The last Motorola Razr to be released in the United States came back in 2020 with the more recent model skipping the country entirely. That doesn't look set to be the case this time around however, with both the Razr Pro and Razr Lite now tipped for a launch in the country. That's good news for foldable fans who want to look to something other than the Samsung offerings with those buying in the U.S. sadly lacking in options.

The Razr Lite is a relatively new leak as well, with the phone said to have an extremely small outer display that will likely only be used to display the clock and perhaps some notifications. The Razr Pro is expected to be a different beast entirely with a much larger external display and a setup designed to more directly compete with the Galaxy Z Flip line of devices.

While we now seem to know when the new phones will be announced we obviously don't have other bits of information that could come in handy. We don't know how much either of the two phones will cost of course, while there is also a question mark over when they will actually go on sale. We know that they'll be announced on June 1, but that doesn't necessarily mean that's when the phones will be available to buy.

With Google set to enter the fray with its own foldable phone in May the market is finally starting to take shape. But one company remains conspicuously absent, with little information to suggest that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone any time soon. Rather, Apple is thought to be working on other foldable devices including a foldable iPad and a MacBook with its own foldable display. However, a foldable iPhone does seem almost inevitable at this point, once Apple believes it's a market worth entering of course. When that will be, however, is anyone's guess at this point.