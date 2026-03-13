Samsung set to begin mass production on Apple's OLED foldable display

A leaker has revealed Samsung Display is about to begin mass production of the new 'creaseless' OLED display designed for an upcoming Apple iPhone.

TL;DR: Apple is reportedly developing a foldable iPhone with a 7.8-inch OLED display that minimizes the crease issue, featuring a 5.5-inch cover screen, Touch ID, dual rear cameras, the A20 chip, and C2 modem. Samsung Display is manufacturing the panels, with a potential release alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple has been rumored for quite some time to be quietly working on foldable OLED displays intended for release in an iPhone and an iPad. While Apple hasn't recognized these rumors or officially announced anything about what would be its first foldable device, a Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital" has given an update.

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Rumors point to Apple's first foldable device featuring a 7.8-inch display that has solved the infamous crease problem plaguing other foldables. Additionally, this device is expected to have a 5.5-inch cover display, Touch ID, two rear cameras, Apple's new C2 modem, and the A20 chip. Rumors suggest Apple will release this mysterious device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

As for leaks, user "Fixed Focus Digital" has claimed that Apple's new foldable iPhone display is meant to be flatter than many existing foldable devices currently available on the market, suggesting the company, or rather Samsung Display, the manufacturers of the upcoming OLED, have largely solved the crease problem with foldable displays. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider and industry analyst, has described the new display as mostly eliminating the crease, but it's "not perfect".