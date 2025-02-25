All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Apple's iPhone Fold will fix the biggest problem with foldable devices

An industry insider has said Apple has thrown money at developing its iPhone Foldable to make the biggest problem with foldable devices disappear.

Apple's iPhone Fold will fix the biggest problem with foldable devices
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is heavily investing in the development of its iPhone Foldable to address the primary issue associated with foldable devices, according to an industry insider.

Apple has long been rumored to be quietly working on a foldable smartphone, and with multiple independent industry insiders confirming its existence, it appears the upcoming smartphone is all but officially announced.

Apple's iPhone Fold will fix the biggest problem with foldable devices 2313212332
3

At the beginning of the month, reports surfaced that Apple was closing in on a display supplier for its upcoming foldable smartphone, presumably called the iPhone Fold. According to sources, Apple has a laundry list of technical requirements for the foldable display, which includes impact resistance and crease prevention. According to an insider who spoke to ETNews, Apple has made the decision to "eliminate creases completely, regardless of cost, in order to differentiate their foldable phone from existing models."

The insider told the publication Samsung Display will provide the foldable screen, and that Apple has been working with Samsung Display since last year on the design for the upcoming display, ensuring it meets all of Apple's technical requirements. According to the publication, Apple has acquired new materials to "make the crease disappear" and has taken a different approach to overcoming the crease problem by taking a step back perspective of the entire design of display, its materials, the hinge, and the smartphone body.

Moreover, Apple has been reportedly encouraging component manufacturers to work closely together on the project.

"Apple has decided to eliminate display creases regardless of cost, differentiating itself from existing foldable phones." The source added, "They have used new materials to make the crease disappear."

The report states Apple has selected Corning as the leading candidate for supplying raw glass sheets for the cover glass of the foldable iPhone, which isn't surprising considering Apple has been working with the company for quite some time on current iPhone models. Additionally, Amphenol, a US-based electronics company, has reportedly been selected to provide the hinge, which is a company that is already part of Apple's supply chain for its devices as it provides hinges for the MacBook Pro.

Judging by this report, Apple is almost at the finish line for selecting the component suppliers for its upcoming iPhone Foldable, and once the players are selected, the device will enter production. Previous reports stated that Apple paused development on a foldable iPhone as engineers were having trouble meeting the specific technical requirements for the device, with one of the main issues being the crease, which has seemingly now been solved, but also the depth of the device.

Apple's iPhone Fold will fix the biggest problem with foldable devices 98498894
3

One of Apple's stipulations is the foldable iPhone needs to be extremely thin, so that when it is folded together, it doesn't feel too bulky. However, these previous reports stated engineers were struggling to integrate batteries into this thin device, resulting in development being halted.

But that doesn't seem to be the case as rumors for a foldable iPhone have been heating up as of late, even with Apple insider and industry analyst Mark Gurman writing in a recent Power On newsletter that Apple is expected to launch a foldable device as early as next year.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2025 at 6:41 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:m.etnews.com, bgr.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles