Apple's foldable iPhone is codenamed V68: chamshell foldable iPhone expected in 2026

Apple's future foldable iPhone teased again: in development stage with 'V68' codename, reportedly a clamshell design that is thinner than current iPhone.

Apple's work on a foldable iPhone isn't surprising, but now we're hearing that the foldable iPhone is in its conceptual stage, will arrive in a clamshell design, and will be released in 2026.

The Information reported in February 2024 that Apple was in the early stages of developing two foldable iPhone prototypes, but now the outlet is reporting that Apple has settled on a design, which should be a clamshell foldable iPhone codenamed "V68."

Apple's new codename V68 foldable iPhone, according to The Information, "the idea has moved beyond the conceptual stage" and is now "in development with suppliers". Apple is reportedly working on flattening the crease on foldable smartphones we have on the market from the likes of Samsung and Motorola, when the phone is unfolded, as well as Apple wanting to make its foldable iPhone is thinner.

If we see a future foldable iPhone with a clamshell design, I'm sure we're going to see a marketing surge from foldable phone competitor Samsung, which has had a clamshell foldable on the market for many years now with its popular Galaxy Z Flip family of smartphones.

Apple isn't a company that's going to make something half-arsed, its foldable would need to be near perfect, from its own high standards. Not just that, but its main competitor has had a wildly successful clamshell foldable smartphone for years, with many generations continuing to perfect the design by Samsung.

A foldable iPhone would need to make a bombastic entrance, the first proper upgrade in terms of 'revolutionary' design from Apple would be nice to see with the iPhone.

macrumors.com, reddit.com

