NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU leaked price is $599 - and we can't believe it, frankly

Has NVIDIA sort of priced the RTX 4070 graphics card reasonably? Well, maybe, or at least it's not nearly as high as some rumor peddlers believed...

NVIDIA's RTX 4070 graphics card, which is expected to debut in April (likely in a couple of weeks), will be priced at $599 in the US, or so the latest rumor holds.

2

The RTX 4070 Ti is $200 more than the vanilla 4070, if this speculation turns out to be correct (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

While that's not exactly affordable - far from it, really, you can still buy a whole (budget) PC for that - it's a lot less than previous speculation contended.

The GPU grapevine has been rife with mutterings about the RTX 4070 being priced as high as $750, or maybe $699, with those hoping for a $599 price tag being on the most optimistic end of the spectrum.

It turns out they were right, or at least VideoCardz reckons, with the tech site informing us that the MSRP of $599 has been announced as the final pricing during a press briefing.

Naturally, we still have to be somewhat cautious about the pricing until NVIDIA actually announces the price tag itself, but let's give the benefit of the doubt here - even though every fiber of our being is still very much doubting this will happen.

Mainly because we've been so continually shellshocked by the high pricing NVIDIA pins on its Lovelace graphics cards that frankly, it's now hard for us to believe that Team Green could be anything approaching vaguely reasonable when it comes to the size of the chunks taken out of the wallets of gamers.

That said, even $599 is a step up in the scheme of NVIDIA's graphics cards across the generations, by which we mean that the RTX 3070 and 2070 retailed at $499. So this still represents a generational increase of 20% from the RTX 3070 to 4070.

Really, it's a reflection of how bad things have got that we can't believe NVIDIA has actually gone as low as $599 for the RTX 4070, when ideally, it'd be lower than this - even with inflation taken into account since Ampere.

Let's wait for the price to be officially confirmed and see, but for the moment, it seems that NVIDIA isn't heading skywards with pricing for the RTX 4070, or at least not as high as the upper-tier models in the RTX 4000 range. (Remember, even the RTX 4070 Ti is pitched at an eye-watering $799 in the US).

All that said, what we mustn't forget here is that the recommended price is one thing, but if stock goes quickly, and scalpers get involved, you may not be able to buy an RTX 4070 for that MSRP for some time after launch. Oh, the joys of graphics cards and PC gaming, eh?

The RTX 4070 is set to run with 5,888 CUDA Cores, the same as the RTX 3070, although it'll benefit from the architectural gains brought in with Lovelace, which will make a considerable difference. The memory has also been boosted to 12GB (from 8GB with the 3070), and it's faster VRAM with the RTX 4070 too (albeit with a narrower bus).