Higher-end GPU pain is very real: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti is now at RTX 5080's MSRP, or even pricier

If you're on the hunt for an RTX 5070 Ti, the bad news is that the price of this graphics card has shot up to the $1,000 mark - or much worse.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card has suddenly got a lot pricier, and you can't get it for anything less than a grand in the US, effectively. It looks like stock is seriously lean now, even if Nvidia has clarified that this GPU hasn't seen production being stopped, as some recent rumors claimed. The RTX 5080 was already very pricey, and continues to command a hefty premium over MSRP itself (and don't even mention the RTX 5090).

If the RTX 5070 isn't enough for you - and it isn't for many gamers, especially with that 12GB of VRAM - you're looking at a seriously pricey GPU above that tier.

2

Best Buy's cheapest RTX 5070 Ti is a grand at the time of writing (Image Credit: Best Buy)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti is getting seriously pricey, which would appear to back up the idea that this graphics card is now in scarce supply.

If you recall, there were even recent rumblings on the grapevine that the RTX 5070 Ti was effectively at the end of the line, with production having been halted - rumors NVIDIA quickly clarified weren't true.

However, VideoCardz noticed that pricing of the RTX 5070 Ti has spiked considerably in the US now, observing that there appears to be very little stock around. And that even if this GPU hasn't ceased rolling off the production lines, if there are very few models being made, the price is still going to shoot up - as it very much is doing.

In fact, if you scan over the big US retailers like Best Buy and Newegg, you won't find any RTX 5070 Ti near the MSRP, which is $750. Most of these GPUs are at $1,000 now, and many are over that mark (some of them by quite some way).

Indeed, at the time of writing, I can only see one RTX 5070 Ti, an MSI Ventus model, for under the $1,000 mark - which, of course, is the recommended price of the RTX 5080, the next tier Blackwell graphics card up. And that MSI GPU is pitched at $990, so it's barely under the grand mark.

At Best Buy, the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti is $1,000, and although there is a model listed at $830, the MSI Shadow 3X variant, this has sold out.

If you're looking at buying NVIDIA's strong upper-mid-range graphics card, then, you're really going to be paying over the odds for it - to the tune of 30%.

And of course, I mentioned the RTX 5080 having an MSRP of $1,000, but you can't get this graphics card at that price any longer, either - the cheapest I can see right now is $1,260. Not only that, but many of these RTX 5080 GPUs are at the $1,400 to $1,500 mark.

Higher-end NVIDIA GPU prices are getting seriously painful, then, and with the memory crisis predicted to worsen as 2026 continues, it's all looking pretty bleak for the world of graphics cards right now.

Not to mention the situation with system RAM, and of course storage (particularly high-end SSDs). It's not a great time to be building a PC, in short, but the worrying thing is that component pricing could get a good deal worse later this year. Even the likes of power supplies and CPU coolers have been predicted to get more expensive.