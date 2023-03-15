All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft confirms Bing Chat is powered by GPT-4, OpenAI's newest upgrade

Microsoft has confirmed that its Bing Chat AI tool is powered by OpenAI's newest version of the underlying technology running ChatGPT and Bing Chat.

Published
2 minutes & 46 seconds read time

Microsoft has taken to its website to announce that Bing Chat is running the latest version of OpenAI's language model, GPT-4.

Microsoft announced on its blog that its partners at OpenAI have rolled out an update to the underlying technology powering both the immensely popular ChatGPT AI tool and Bing Chat, the search assistant companion on the Bing search engine. GPT-4 ushers in a wave of new features and improvements to the language model, enabling users to use the AI tool in a variety of new ways and at increased levels of accuracy and efficiency.

All of these improvements have been outlined in the two articles that are linked below, where the majority of the improvements are covered more in-depth. An overview of the improvements includes the now possible use of images being converted into text, which can come in the form of a user writing notes down on a piece of paper, snapping a photo of that piece of paper, uploading it to ChatGPT and requesting that the contents of the image be converted into HTML, JavaScript, or any other language, programming or not.

Other improvements include an overall increase in intelligence with more reliable results, fewer biases, and advanced reasoning capabilities.

OpenAI's improvements with GPT-4 also benefit Microsoft's Bing Chat as Microsoft is heavily invested in OpenAI with approximately $10 billion invested into the company, hence the Windows creator writing in its blog "partners". It seems as updates to the underlying technology are rolled out to ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing Chat will get the same improvements at the same time or at least very shortly after.

Notably, Microsoft writes that GPT-4 has been "customized for search", while also confirming the suspicions that an early version of GPT-4 was implemented into Bing Chat a few weeks ago. Microsoft writes that users who have interacted with Bing Chat within the last few weeks were already using an early version of GPT-4, but now the full version has arrived. If you are interested in experiencing GPT-4 for yourself, check out the Bing preview sign-up page here, where you can request access.

Separately, OpenAI has detailed all of its improvements with GPT-4 on its website and states in its announcement that ChatGPT+ users already have access to the new software, while free ChatGPT users will have to wait an unspecified amount of time for the new update. If you are interested in reading more about GPT-4 and what OpenAI has achieved with its upgraded technology, check out the company's website here.

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.bing.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

