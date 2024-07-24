Microsoft unveils Bing Generative Search: AI enhanced, a complete overhaul of search on Bing

Microsoft announces Bing Generative Search: AI-generated answers will show up alongside traditional search results when using Bing.

Microsoft has just announced Bing Generative Search, an overhaul and upgrade of Bing Search that is provides AI-generated results directly on the Bing search page.

At the top of Bing search you'll soon find an AI-generated answer that is created from small and large language models that have reviewed millions of sources to provide what Microsoft hopes is the most accurate (AI-powered) answer.

The AI-powered Bing Generative Search will break the answer down into a document index that provides more information about what you're searching for, if you want to know more. The Bing search page will also provide a list of sources that the AI-generated text was created from, and show traditional search results in the sidebar on the right, if you dont' care about the AI-powered Bing search.

Microsoft says that it is "continuing to look closely at how generative search impacts traffic to publishers", adding that "early data indicates that this experience maintains the number of clicks to websites and supports a healthy web ecosystem".

The generative AI-powered search experience is designed with this in mind, says Microsoft, including "retaining traditional search results and increasing the number of clickable links, like the references in the results".

Microsoft continues: "This is another important step in evolving the search experience on Bing and we're eager to get feedback throughout this journey. We are slowly rolling this out and will take our time, garner feedback, test and learn, and work to create a great experience before making this more broadly available".

"Please let us know what you think by utilizing the thumbs up and thumbs down icons at the top of the generative search results or click the Feedback icon at the bottom of the search results page to provide further comments. We look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months".

