Former Google CEO predicts military will eventually guard extremely powerful AI systems

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO and Chairman of Google, believes the military will eventually guard extremely powerful nuclear-powered AI systems.

Former Google CEO and Chairman Eric Schmidt have predicted that artificial intelligence-powered systems will become so advanced that they will be placed on military bases and guarded with barb-wire and machine guns.

The former head of Google sat down for an interview with Noema Magazine, where he weighed in on the current explosion of AI. Schmidt said that developments in AI will eventually exceed the level the US government is comfortable putting in the hands of a citizen without discrete permission, and the general advancements in AI will reach a point where the system is so incredibly advanced it will have to be housed in an army base, powered by a form of nuclear energy, and protected by military forces.

Additionally, the former Google head said that it's important to keep the capabilities of AI out of the hands of the US's adversaries, which is something that is currently being reflected with the US government implementing export restrictions on the most powerful AI chips to China, in an effort to prevent China getting the upper-hand in the race to develop the most-advanced AI system.

