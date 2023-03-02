All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The EK-Loot Mousepad is a perfect companion piece for the company's water blocks

EK Water Blocks are great for creating custom liquid cooling solutions, and the company's latest product is a mousepad that celebrates the DIY life.

Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

The new EK-Loot Mousepad - Quantum is not the usual release from EK, a company known for creating custom water block solutions for various builds and setups. As a large 900 x 400 mm mousepad and desk mat, it's still related to custom water cooling as it features numerous visual touches to make the loop-building process easier.

There are guides for tube bending and an explanation of the EK-Matrix7 system, which is behind what makes EK's CPU and GPU water blocks look as sleek and stylish as they do. There are even little diagrams and imagery for all the fittings, extenders, and screw types used in DIY water block construction.

The exact pressure amounts needed for loop testing are also readily available. If you're planning on putting together some custom water cooling or are already well-versed in the world of tubes, pipes, and liquid cooling, this is the mousepad for you.

Or a perfect gift for that DIY builder you know. In terms of its chops as a mousepad, the large size, 3mm thickness, non-slip rubber base, and low-friction surface make it great for PC gaming. The new EK-Loot Mousepad - Quantum is available via the EKWB shop for USD 42.99/ AUD 59.00/EUR 37.90.

EK Water Blocks cover almost every type of socket out there. Recently, EK launched a custom EK-Quantum Momentum liquid cooling solution for the AM5 socket-based ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming ITX motherboard from ASUS. EK also collaborated with PowerColor for its custom and great-looking Liquid Devil Radeon RX 7900 XTX that launched last month.

NEWS SOURCES:ekwb.com, ekwb.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

