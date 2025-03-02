EK's first waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is here, costs $342

TL;DR: EK has introduced the Quantum Vector³ FE RTX 5090 waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition. It is designed for the GPU's three-part PCB and is compatible with EK's Matrix7 RGB system. EK has introduced the Quantum Vector³ FE RTX 5090 waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition. It is designed for the GPU's three-part PCB and is compatible with EK's Matrix7 RGB system.

EK has just unveiled its first waterblock for NVIDIA's new in-house GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, with the introduction of the new Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 waterblock.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new EK Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 waterblock has been designed to specifically handle the three-part PCB design of the RTX 5090 Founders Edition: GPU/VRM/Power, PCIe interface, and display connectors. It's also compatible with EK's Matrix7 RGB system, with the backplate serving as a structural element for the RTX 5090 PCB parts, where you can connect daughterboards and it also serves as a passive c ooler.

Popular Popular Now: ByteDance's custom chip made by Broadcom has been canceled, Broadcom to lose $2B to $3B

We don't have any thermal performance results from EK just yet, but we do know that it will retail for 329 euros, which works out to around $342 USD or so. If you are splashing down the cash for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition and wanted what should be one of the best water blocks made for the RTX 5090 FE specifically, then you are already clicking the 'buy now' button.