EK's first waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is here, costs $342

EK has just unveiled its first waterblock for NVIDIA's new in-house GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, with the introduction of the new Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 waterblock.
The new EK Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 waterblock has been designed to specifically handle the three-part PCB design of the RTX 5090 Founders Edition: GPU/VRM/Power, PCIe interface, and display connectors. It's also compatible with EK's Matrix7 RGB system, with the backplate serving as a structural element for the RTX 5090 PCB parts, where you can connect daughterboards and it also serves as a passive c ooler.
We don't have any thermal performance results from EK just yet, but we do know that it will retail for 329 euros, which works out to around $342 USD or so. If you are splashing down the cash for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition and wanted what should be one of the best water blocks made for the RTX 5090 FE specifically, then you are already clicking the 'buy now' button.
- Unmatched Performance and Cooling Efficiency: The EK-Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 water block delivers high-performance liquid cooling, premium aesthetics, and precision engineering for NVIDIA's flagship RTX 5090 Founders Edition. Inside, you'll find an expanded cooling system, improved pre-cut thermal pads, alongside a precision-engineered gasket system, ensuring optimal heat dissipation for the GPU core, VRAM, and power stages.
- Premium Liquid Cooling for NVIDIA's First Multi-Part PCB: The EK-Quantum Vector³ features a custom CNC-machined backplate that doesn't just offer premium aesthetics with its ribbed finish - it serves as the main structural element for the NVIDIA RTX 5090 FE's three-part PCB layout. The backplate acts as a structural component, connecting the PCB and daughterboards while providing support to prevent PCB flex. It also doubles as a passive cooling solution for the MOSFETs located on the back of the PCB. The NVIDIA RTX 5090 Founders Edition is a special GPU deserving equally special treatment, which is why we've integrated the stock FE lighting module, fully illuminating the EK logo.
- Full EK-Matrix7 Compatibility: The EK-Quantum Vector³ FE RTX 5090 adheres to EK-Matrix7, a standard that simplifies liquid cooling loop assembly by aligning ports and spacing components for intuitive tube routing. Perfect integration with EK-Quantum Reflection² distribution plates. Straightforward tube bending and loop planning - less time spent measuring and adjusting. Seamless vertical and horizontal GPU mounting - a clean, professional look with minimal effort. Whether mounting the GPU vertically or horizontally, Matrix7 ensures a hassle-free, precise build.