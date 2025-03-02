All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

EK's first waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is here, costs $342

EK unveils its new Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 made specifically for NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card.

EK's first waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is here, costs $342
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: EK has introduced the Quantum Vector³ FE RTX 5090 waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition. It is designed for the GPU's three-part PCB and is compatible with EK's Matrix7 RGB system.

EK has just unveiled its first waterblock for NVIDIA's new in-house GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, with the introduction of the new Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 waterblock.

EK's first waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is here, costs $342 23EK's first waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is here, costs $342 24
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new EK Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 waterblock has been designed to specifically handle the three-part PCB design of the RTX 5090 Founders Edition: GPU/VRM/Power, PCIe interface, and display connectors. It's also compatible with EK's Matrix7 RGB system, with the backplate serving as a structural element for the RTX 5090 PCB parts, where you can connect daughterboards and it also serves as a passive c ooler.

We don't have any thermal performance results from EK just yet, but we do know that it will retail for 329 euros, which works out to around $342 USD or so. If you are splashing down the cash for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition and wanted what should be one of the best water blocks made for the RTX 5090 FE specifically, then you are already clicking the 'buy now' button.

EK's first waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is here, costs $342 26EK's first waterblock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is here, costs $342 27
  • Unmatched Performance and Cooling Efficiency: The EK-Quantum Vector³ FE RTX™ 5090 water block delivers high-performance liquid cooling, premium aesthetics, and precision engineering for NVIDIA's flagship RTX 5090 Founders Edition. Inside, you'll find an expanded cooling system, improved pre-cut thermal pads, alongside a precision-engineered gasket system, ensuring optimal heat dissipation for the GPU core, VRAM, and power stages.
  • Premium Liquid Cooling for NVIDIA's First Multi-Part PCB: The EK-Quantum Vector³ features a custom CNC-machined backplate that doesn't just offer premium aesthetics with its ribbed finish - it serves as the main structural element for the NVIDIA RTX 5090 FE's three-part PCB layout. The backplate acts as a structural component, connecting the PCB and daughterboards while providing support to prevent PCB flex. It also doubles as a passive cooling solution for the MOSFETs located on the back of the PCB. The NVIDIA RTX 5090 Founders Edition is a special GPU deserving equally special treatment, which is why we've integrated the stock FE lighting module, fully illuminating the EK logo.
  • Full EK-Matrix7 Compatibility: The EK-Quantum Vector³ FE RTX 5090 adheres to EK-Matrix7, a standard that simplifies liquid cooling loop assembly by aligning ports and spacing components for intuitive tube routing. Perfect integration with EK-Quantum Reflection² distribution plates. Straightforward tube bending and loop planning - less time spent measuring and adjusting. Seamless vertical and horizontal GPU mounting - a clean, professional look with minimal effort. Whether mounting the GPU vertically or horizontally, Matrix7 ensures a hassle-free, precise build.
Photo of the EKWB EK-Quantum Vector 2 FE RTX 4080 GPU Water Block
Best Deals: EKWB EK-Quantum Vector 2 FE RTX 4080 GPU Water Block
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$256.73 USD
- -
Buy
$384.05 CAD
- -
Buy
£262.50
- -
Buy
$256.73 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2025 at 7:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, ekwb.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles