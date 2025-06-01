We visit Cooler Master's massive new HQ in Taipei during Computex 2025: there's SO much to see!

Cooler Master takes us on a HQ tour, shows off its incredible new MasterFrame 600, Master Frame 500 Mesh, Master Frame 400 Mesh, and so much more.

On one of the many beautiful days in Taipei for Computex 2025, the fine folks at Cooler Master invited TweakTown to visit their brand-new HQ, and away we went. One of the standouts at their HQ was Cooler Master's growing MasterFrame family of cases, with an awesome, fully modular inner structure.

Cooler Master's new MasterFrame 600 Mesh was one of the highlights with an utterly gorgeous design, with the company using a high-airflow FineMesh design that includes Cooler Master's iconic FineMesh panels on front and top, ensuring maximum air intake and optimized thermal performance out-of-the-box.

The new MasterFrame 600 Mesh chassis features dual 200mm front fans pre-installed into the case, with the ARGB fans pumping out high-volume, low-noise airflow for superior cooling performance and aesthetic. Cooler Master's new MasterFrame 600 Mesh is FreeForm 2.0 ready, built on the fully modular, open-source MasterFrame structure, which allows gamers deep customization and community-driven changes down the road.

Better yet, FreeForm 2.0 resources are on the way, with open 3D model resources and documentation covering clearances and guidelines that are made available here on Printables.com.

FreeForm 2.0 - Custom, Open, Personal: FreeForm 2.0 is a design philosophy that extends Cooler Master's "Make It Yours" approach across our entire portfolio -- from high-performance PCs and pro-grade simulators to industry-leading thermal solutions. As the evolution of our original FreeForm concept launched a decade ago, it now includes open-source design resources that invite user-driven innovation over closed accessory ecosystems. Grounded in our legacy of engineering excellence, FreeForm 2.0 gives you the freedom to create, evolve, and express yourself through this platform".

Some of the new MasterFrame chassis -- like the one in the shot above -- have new feet that will better slide into the curves of the bottom of the system, and take away some noise dampening if your system is rocking high-end gaming PC components.

Another one of the highlights was the new Cosmos 2025 chassis, which looks great in the photos, but even better in the flesh. This system had a beasty NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card inside, with a slick liquid-cooled setup that Cooler Master had front and center, absolutely gorgeous.

Cooler Master also had its monster X Mighty Platinum 3000W power supply on display, with not one, not two, but four 12V-2x6 power connectors at the ready. It's truly a beast in person, but not as heavy as I thought it would be!

Some of the custom water loops on Cooler Master's various systems setup truly looked wicked.

If you're about to build your new gaming PC and are looking at a new CPU cooler, the Cooler Master V8 Ace air-cooler was on display, looking bloody massive. Inside, there are 3D heatpipes that feature additional pipe ends that improve heat transfer potential, with up to 10% more TDP performance over traditional 8 x 6mm heat pipe air-coolers.

Something else that piqued my interest at the Cooler Master HQ was the QUBE 500 Core, with an interesting design and compact footprint, the FreeForm 2.0 customization inside opens up plenty of possibilities within the new core entry in the series.

Cooler Master also had some of its cases being used in some out-of-this-world mods, check this bad boy out. I legitimately thought this was a speaker system from the distance, until I took a few steps closer and noticed it was a modded PC.

About the journey: I ordered an Uber to Cooler Master's new HQ in Taipei, a few minutes drive from the halls of Nangang, and arrived at this gigantic new building the company had made. You could still smell the fresh paint and overall 'newness' of the building, something Cooler Master apologized for, but I kinda dug it.

After walking in and collecting my VIP badge, a representative of the company walked me through all of their product ranges from power supplies to coolers, as well as cases and custom PC builds. From table to table, setup to setup, Cooler Master had some truly wicked stuff on display at Computex 2025.

I went into a smaller VIP area that I can't talk much about, but as a geek, it was totally awesome visiting the Cooler Master HQ and getting a sneak peek at the VIP area of products to come in the future. Very cool, pun not intended but it works here.