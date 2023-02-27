All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU is falling in price quickly

Following some major price-cutting action in China, the RX 7900 XT graphics card has now dropped in price substantially in the US as well.

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU is falling in price quickly
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU is getting cheaper across the globe, as first we heard the news of substantial price falls in China (over the past weekend), and now the same is happening in the US, too.

ASRock's Phantom Gaming RX 7900 XT graphics card, which is also pictured above (Image Credit: ASRock)
Open Gallery 2

ASRock's Phantom Gaming RX 7900 XT graphics card, which is also pictured above (Image Credit: ASRock)

Leading the charge in the States is the ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 7900 XT graphics card over at Newegg, which has now been reduced to US$830, a pretty significant drop from the MSRP of US$900.

Indeed, that's 9% off the recommended price, although the cost reductions in China comfortably exceed that kind of discount, amounting to nearly 20% being lopped off the price tag.

Elsewhere in the US, other RX 7900 XT models are getting cheaper at retailers, such as the XFX Speedster Merc 310 Black, which has been dropped to US$850 at Newegg and Amazon in this case.

These price cuts could be a response to NVIDIA's stronger sales of Lovelace graphics cards, at least going by the latest sales figures aired on Twitter by TechEpiphany.

Those figures from MindFactory - a major German retailer often cited as a source of sales info - show NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti as the top-selling GPU, even above the popular RTX 3060, with the RTX 4080 in third position (despite its eye-watering price tag).

Where were AMD's RDNA 3 current-gen rivals in response to that? At eighth and ninth positions, with the 7900 XT occupying the former spot - it didn't sell much more than half of the units shifted by the RTX 4070 Ti.

Clearly, we need to be careful about taking a snapshot like this as a representation of the broader GPU sales picture, but it's certainly an indication of the way the wind is blowing, and it's not in favor of RDNA 3. And given that, price drops for the 7900 XT start to make sense.

Buy at Amazon

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$849.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2023 at 11:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com, pg.asrock.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.