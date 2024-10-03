AMD's RX 7900 XT has dropped to $659 - just be careful where you grab your bargain GPU

AMD's RX 7900 XT graphics card has dropped in price, and you can now bag one model for $659.

XFX's Speedster MERC310 version of the RX 7900 XT is quite the bargain right now

This is the XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XT and it has been dropped to that price level on both Amazon and Newegg, at the time of writing anyway (as noticed by VideoCardz).

That said, it should be noted that these graphics cards are not being sold directly by the retailers themselves.

In the case of Newegg, the XFX Speedster 7900 XT is being provided via the official XFX store, so that's okay - but note that it does mean you won't get the bundle of free games included, just the graphics card only.

However, in the case of Amazon this appears to be a third-party seller (again, at the time of writing), and we wouldn't advise making a purchase there. Stick with Newegg (unless the Amazon listing changes, and it is offered directly by the retailer).

Without a doubt, $659 is a seriously tempting price for the level of gaming performance that the RX 7900 XT packs. Granted, we have seen this graphics card at slightly lower pricing in the past, but not by much (ten bucks less, in fact).

Of course, you may still get a better deal in the imminent Prime Day sale (for members), or Black Friday which is now looming large on the horizon.

In any case, it's hardly surprising to see discounts happening for RDNA 3 graphics cards, as in theory we're not that far off the launch of AMD's next-gen offerings. RDNA 4 GPUs are rumored to be arriving in the first quarter of 2025, though Team Red may have pushed them back a bit to clear existing RDNA 3 stock - which price cuts like this will help with.