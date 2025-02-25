AMD leaks are teasing a $549 price point for the Radeon RX 9070 XT

The Radeon RX 9070 XT for $549 would be an impressive and aggressive move from AMD that would put Radeon and RDNA 4 firmly on the map.

AMD will formally unveil the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT at the end of the week, on February 28. The company's new flagship RDNA 4 GPUs target the mid-range PC gaming market. During the event, we expect an architectural breakdown of RDNA 4, the new AI-powered FSR 4 upscaling, and how these GPUs perform when playing the latest games.

AMD is set to finally lift the lid on RDNA 4 later this week.

Over the weekend, Videocardz posted what it has confirmed to be the official gaming performance figures for the Radeon RX 9000 Series. The figures show AMD's performance compared to the Radeon RX 7900 GRE. The Radeon RX 9070 is said to be 21% faster for 4K gaming, and the Radeon RX 9070 XT is 42% faster. These results, which cover 30+ games, include titles with ray-tracing, and performance in Cyberpunk 2077 is said to be 66% faster on the Radeon RX 9070 XT compared to the Radeon RX 7900 GRE.

Based on our review of the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 GRE Steel Legend, this would put ray-tracing performance in the realm of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. This is a massive improvement for Radeon. However, as the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a lesser-known GPU compared to the Radeon RX 7900 XT, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and RTX 4070 Ti, we're wondering if the comparison is being made due to price.

The leaked Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark also shows that the Radeon RX 9070 XT's ray-tracing performance is around 35% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX in this game (based on our data). This is the sort of headline that would get a lot of gamers excited, as the flagship RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU is more of a known quantity in the enthusiast PC gaming community.

This is where it gets interesting. The Radeon RX 7900 GRE's global launch arrived with a price point of $549, now considered the mid-range sweet spot. This is the price point of the upcoming GeForce RTX 5070, so if the Radeon RX 9070 XT were to launch at $549 and offer 66% more performance for the same price as the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, that would be an impressive and aggressive move from AMD to put Radeon and RDNA 4 firmly on the map and minds of gamers. This comes down to its main competition being the $749 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and not the baseline RTX 5070.

The comparison could also hint that the baseline Radeon RX 9070 will launch with a $549 price point, which would be less exciting as that would mean that the Radeon RX 9070 XT will launch with a price point closer to $649 or even $699. Not only that, but FSR 4 would need to be a massive upgrade to compete with the arrival of DLSS 4 and the game-changing new transformer AI model for DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction.

Either way, we don't have long to wait until we get all the RDNA 4 details we've been waiting for. Stay tuned.