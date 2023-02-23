All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White

Thanks to MSI we've got our hands-on the new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio in White, and yep, it looks awesome in the new color scheme.

Published
2 minutes & 40 seconds read time

It's safe to say that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti looks fantastic in white. MSI's Gaming X Trio GPUs have been a mainstay for years, with improvements and tweaks arriving alongside new GPU architecture releases and models. And now we've got two models in funky white, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE and the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING X TRIO WHITE.

But it's not a simple color change, as the physical design and look of the Gaming X Trio are carefully tweaked and adjusted to suit the new color. This means you've got silver or grey flourishes above and below the white fans and on the metallic backplate. The mix of hard angles and the MSI Gaming X Trio style is amplified here, with the MSI logo, dragon, and GeForce branding all popping in surprisingly cool ways. There's also RGB action around the middle fan to add flair when you've got it in a case.

Cooling-wise, this card benefits from the advanced we've seen with the GeForce RTX 40 Series, with MSI's TRI FROZR 3 thermal design being the main reason this is a triple-slot beast. The new TORX FAN 5.0 blades are designed to improve airflow, with MSI noting a 23% increase in that department compared to standard axial fans. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE is also silent; with a Silent mode, you can toggle for some quiet gaming. The Dual BIOS also features a GAMING mode for performance, which can be tweaked further via MSI Center or the brilliant MSI Afterburner GPU tweaking app.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE weighs in at 1.6kg, so it's not the sort of chunky brick you'll find in the higher-end models. Even so, the unit ships with a bracket (in white!), and the plating is anti-bend to remove any worries you might have regarding GPU sag. Power-wise, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE, like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti range, is a 285W GPU and uses the new 16-pin power connecter seen with the GeForce RTX 40 Series - with 2 x 8-pin connectors on the PSU side.

Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 9Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 10

  • Model Name: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE 12G
  • Graphics Processing Unit: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
  • Interface: PCI Express Gen 4
  • Core Clocks: Extreme Performance: 2760 MHz (MSI Center), Boost: 2745 MHz (GAMING & SILENT Mode)
  • CUDA CORES: 7680 Units
  • Memory Speed: 21 Gbps
  • Memory: 12GB GDDR6X
  • Memory Bus: 192-bit
  • Output: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a), HDMI x 1 (Supports 4K@120Hz HDR, 8K@60Hz HDR, and Variable Refresh Rate as specified in HDMI 2.1a)
  • Power consumption: 285W
  • Recommended PSU: 700W
  • Card Dimension (mm): 337 x 140 x 62 mm
  • Weight (Card): 1599g

And with that impressive Ada generation power efficiency, you've also got DLSS and DLSS 3's Frame Generation tech to showcase the card's potential in games like Cyberpunk 2077, the incredible Portal with RTX, the recently released Atomic Heart, and more.

Stay tuned for our full review, and in the meantime, enjoy these sleek shots of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE.

Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 5
Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 1Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 2
Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 18
Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 16Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 17
Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 3
Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 13Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 15
Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 12
Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White 14
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDRR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1036.99
$1036.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2023 at 11:28 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:msi.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

