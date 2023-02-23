Unboxing the stylish new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White

Thanks to MSI we've got our hands-on the new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio in White, and yep, it looks awesome in the new color scheme.

It's safe to say that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti looks fantastic in white. MSI's Gaming X Trio GPUs have been a mainstay for years, with improvements and tweaks arriving alongside new GPU architecture releases and models. And now we've got two models in funky white, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE and the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING X TRIO WHITE.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White

But it's not a simple color change, as the physical design and look of the Gaming X Trio are carefully tweaked and adjusted to suit the new color. This means you've got silver or grey flourishes above and below the white fans and on the metallic backplate. The mix of hard angles and the MSI Gaming X Trio style is amplified here, with the MSI logo, dragon, and GeForce branding all popping in surprisingly cool ways. There's also RGB action around the middle fan to add flair when you've got it in a case.

Cooling-wise, this card benefits from the advanced we've seen with the GeForce RTX 40 Series, with MSI's TRI FROZR 3 thermal design being the main reason this is a triple-slot beast. The new TORX FAN 5.0 blades are designed to improve airflow, with MSI noting a 23% increase in that department compared to standard axial fans. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE is also silent; with a Silent mode, you can toggle for some quiet gaming. The Dual BIOS also features a GAMING mode for performance, which can be tweaked further via MSI Center or the brilliant MSI Afterburner GPU tweaking app.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE weighs in at 1.6kg, so it's not the sort of chunky brick you'll find in the higher-end models. Even so, the unit ships with a bracket (in white!), and the plating is anti-bend to remove any worries you might have regarding GPU sag. Power-wise, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE, like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti range, is a 285W GPU and uses the new 16-pin power connecter seen with the GeForce RTX 40 Series - with 2 x 8-pin connectors on the PSU side.

Model Name: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE 12G

Graphics Processing Unit: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Interface: PCI Express Gen 4

Core Clocks: Extreme Performance: 2760 MHz (MSI Center), Boost: 2745 MHz (GAMING & SILENT Mode)

CUDA CORES: 7680 Units

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Bus: 192-bit

Output: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a), HDMI x 1 (Supports 4K@120Hz HDR, 8K@60Hz HDR, and Variable Refresh Rate as specified in HDMI 2.1a)

Power consumption: 285W

Recommended PSU: 700W

Card Dimension (mm): 337 x 140 x 62 mm

Weight (Card): 1599g

And with that impressive Ada generation power efficiency, you've also got DLSS and DLSS 3's Frame Generation tech to showcase the card's potential in games like Cyberpunk 2077, the incredible Portal with RTX, the recently released Atomic Heart, and more.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White

Stay tuned for our full review, and in the meantime, enjoy these sleek shots of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE.

