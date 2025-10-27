MSI's stylish single-fan GeForce RTX 5050 Inspire ITX GPU is for compact builds

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G INSPIRE ITX, available in OC and non-OC variants, is a new entry-level GPU designed for compact Mini-ITX builds.

TL;DR: MSI expands its Inspire series with the compact GeForce RTX 5050 8G INSPIRE ITX, featuring OC and non-OC variants offering improved clock speeds and efficient 130W power use. Designed for small builds, it supports 1080p gaming with advanced display options, blending sleek design and solid entry-level performance.

With the launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series of graphics cards this year, MSI has not only revamped its lineup but also introduced new designs, including the brushed-gold Inspire series. The minimalist design of MSI's new Inspire range drops the company's tried-and-true gamer style for something sleeker, simpler, and creator-focused.

And this week, MSI is expanding its Inspire range to include a new compact, entry-level GeForce RTX 5050 model, available in OC and non-OC variants. The OC model pushes clock speeds to 2617 MHz in Extreme Performance mode, while the non-OC variant reaches 2587 MHz. Both offer increased performance over the 2572 MHz reference spec.

However, the most impressive part of the new MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G INSPIRE ITX is its compact Mini-ITX form factor, measuring 147 x 120 x 45mm. This is the sort of GPU you could install in a tiny rig, which draws just 130W from a single traditional 8-pin power connector.

Rounding out the design, you've also got a reinforced backplate, a single MSI TORX Fan 5.0, a heat pipe, and a dual-slot thickness.

Both versions include the full suite of display options for the GeForce RTX 50 Series, with three DisplayPort 2.1b connectors and a single HDMI 2.1 port capable of delivering 4K 480Hz or 8K 120Hz with HDR and VRR enabled. That said, the GeForce RTX 5050 is an entry-level GPU with 1080p gaming performance that sits between the GeForce RTX 3060 and the GeForce RTX 4060, so you won't be gaming in 4K on this thing unless it's a PC title from the previous decade.

Currently, there's no pricing on the MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G INSPIRE ITX and MSI GeForce RTX 5050 8G INSPIRE ITX OC models; however, the expectation is that they'll sell for a small premium over the GeForce RTX 5050's $249 MSRP.