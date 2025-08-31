MSI's stylish red-themed GeForce RTX 5070 Ti MLG Edition is available now

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: The MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G MLG EDITION features a unique red design inspired by MSI's original MLG character, combining the TRI FROZR 4 Thermal Design and STORMFORCE Fans for optimal cooling and low noise. Priced at $899.99, this model includes a custom bracket and keycap set.

When we reviewed the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio graphics card earlier this year, we were not only impressed by its performance but also by MSI's compact and stylish redesign of its popular Gaming Trio model for the RTX Blackwell generation. With the combination of lighting and translucent, frosted materials on the front and a vented metal backplate featuring a holographic MSI dragon logo on the rear, we dubbed it the "best-looking GPU in MSI's arsenal."

And it's this design that serves as the basis for the new custom MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G MLG EDITION graphics card from the company. The translucent touches are still present, but now feature a darker purple tone, accompanied by the GPU shroud and backplate arriving in a vibrant red color that is not typically seen in custom GPU designs.

If you're wondering what MLG is, it refers to the MLG (Mo-Loong-Gi, or Loong: Nia, meaning "Dragon Princess" in Chinese) character, an original creation from MSI. Her likeness is etched on the metal backplate of the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G MLG EDITION GPU next to the holographic MSI dragon.

Like the Gaming Trio design, the new MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G MLG EDITION features MSI's latest TRI FROZR 4 Thermal Design, which includes the company's new STORMFORCE Fans designed for optimal airflow and minimal noise. It ships with a Boost Clock speed of 2452 MHz, which can be pushed to 2467 MHz in MSI Center. The only downside is that, as a custom model, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G MLG EDITION's current price over at Newegg is $899.99 USD, which is notably higher than the GPU's $750 MSRP. On the plus side, it also ships with a custom bracket and 10-Keycaps set.

In addition to this custom GPU design, MSI is also introducing an MLG-themed B850 motherboard, CORELIQUID A17 liquid cooler, PANO 130R chassis, VERSA Wireless mouse, FORGE TKL Wireless keyboard, and A850GLS power supply, all sporting vibrant red colors.