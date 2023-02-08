GeForce Game Ready Driver arrives in time for RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 laptops

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are launching this week, bringing a massive generational leap to portable gaming performance. The results are impressive as per our review of the MSI Titan GT77 HX 13VI (2023) powered by a GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. This brand-new laptop from MSI can push 90 frames-per-second in Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K and 123 fps in Forza Horizon 5 in 4K. Yeah, those are desktop numbers and incredible to see.

And with that, NVIDIA has released its latest GeForce Game Ready Driver, which adds support for all of the GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 laptops that are launching this week. The new GeForce Game Ready 528.49 WHQL driver isn't just about laptop gaming on the new Ada Lovelace architecture; there's plenty of love for PC gaming too.

NVIDIA DLSS support for Hello Neighbor 2 and PERISH is included. The former includes DLSS 2 support for its ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and RTXGI ray-traced global illumination, while PERISH includes both DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 for its ray-traced reflections and RT shadows.

The driver also includes optimizations for Company of Heroes 3, which launches on February 23 and even adds NVIDIA Reflex to World of Warcraft. Interestingly the driver doesn't look like it features day-one support for Hogwarts Legacy, which is currently breaking Twitch records as the most-watched single-player game on the platform.

The latest GeForce Game Ready Driver also adds ten new displays to the G-SYNC Compatible displays list with models from AOC, ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, and ViewSonic.